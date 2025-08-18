10 ongoing anime whose final arc should be movies

A number of ongoing anime have been moving closer to their endings recently. This includes big titles like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. The trend of wrapping up these long-running series with a movie or a film trilogy has been rapidly gaining traction, especially after hits like Demon Slayer and Haikyuu set the example.

A full season of weekly episodes has its perks, but finishing a story on the big screen can bring in an even bigger sense of occasion. It makes for a perfect, cinematic way to experience the finale. Ending the final arc with movies also creates extra hype around the ending.

It also makes for a fitting sendoff to conclude these beloved stories in an event where fans can gather and experience the end of these journeys together. And with several recently finished or soon-to-end manga, it’s easy to see why the idea of closing out the final arc in movie form is so appealing.

Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and 7 more ongoing anime deserve a sendoff on the big screen

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the top ongoing anime that deserves a big-screen finale (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami’s ongoing anime, Jujutsu Kaisen, is well-known for being a rollercoaster of intensity, both in terms of fights and tragedies, and its final arc, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, is undoubtedly the most cinematic. Following the already-intense Culling Game, the showdown at Shinjuku spanning 50 chapters is an even massive set piece and deserves the full weight of movie-quality animation.

The twisted narrative reveals and emotional weight of character send-offs can be covered in a trilogy film finale. This way, the show can set up a grand pacing and give the story the visual and emotional gravity it demands at the same time. Plus, MAPPA’s track record with JJK 0 proves the fanbase would show up in droves for a theatrical goodbye.

2. Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 final arc needs movie adaptation (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 has been one of the standout ongoing anime, winning over the animanga community since its debut. Naoya Matsumoto’s acclaimed manga recently wrapped up its five-year run with a total of 129 chapters, closing with an epic final battle arc. The final stretch is split into three parts. The first, Cataclysms Arc, spans seven chapters. The second, Second Wave Arc, covers 20 chapters.

And the final, Last Wave Arc, has 34 chapters. Given this structure, the final arc feels perfectly suited for adaptation into two films to wrap up the season. Not only would this format allow the story to breathe without cutting important moments, but it would also deliver a fitting grand finale for fans to experience on the big screen.

3. Solo Leveling

A major ongoing anime whose final arc should be movies is Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling anime, with its sleek fight choreography and stunning visuals, already oozes cinematic flair. Chugong and late Dubu’s manhwa closes with the 17-chapter-spanning Monarch War Arc and 11-chapter-long Final War Arc, which consist of all-out, world-shattering fights. The final stretch of this ongoing anime thrives on climactic tension.

It’d simply be a pity not to cover these showdowns on the silver screen. And to fit them into standard episodes without losing their scale would also be near-impossible.

Splitting it into two full-length films, each covering one arc, would make for perfect pacing and allow the animators to go all-out with the finest possible action scenes, while also giving fans a big-screen experience that mirrors the epicness of the climax.

4. Sakamoto Days

Another ongoing anime whose final arc should be movies is Sakamoto Days (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Action comedies often get overlooked for cinematic adaptations, but Sakamoto Days is a different beast. Yuto Suzuki’s story of the ex-assassin turned shopkeeper starts slow but gradually builds toward a massive conspiracy. It brings some of the most epic fights and unexpected twists long before the last stretch.

The manga is just stepping into its "final battle" arc, and the intensity will only escalate from here. All of these developments would thrive in a full-length film format. A movie (or movies) would also translate the thrilling developments of the final arc more effectively without the constraints of weekly episodes.

5. Vinland Saga

Ongoing anime Vinland Saga also needs to end in the cinemas (Image via MAPPA)

Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga manga recently wrapped up its incredible run, and looking at the final stretch of the story, it feels tailor-made for a film experience. After the heavy and introspective Farmland/Slave Arc, the story becomes even more invested in character, politics, adventure, and raw emotion.

The Eastern Expedition Arc will likely become season 3, since parts of it were already touched on in season 2.

It also builds up the Vinland Arc, the final segment spanning 54 chapters, where the series deserves a cinematic send-off. A movie would be the most suitable form to capture the hope, aspirations, failure, and perseverance to keep moving forward. A film finale would leave audiences processing the weight of what they’ve just witnessed.

6. Fire Force

Fire Force's final arc should also become movies (Image via David Production)

Fire Force is one of the ongoing anime that has the potential to mark a perfect close in movie format. Atsushi Ōkubo ends the manga with the 52-chapter-spanning Cataclysm Arc, which escalates into an apocalyptic showdown that directly ties into the author’s earlier work, Soul Eater. The story’s flames consume the world, literally, and the visual spectacle would shine best on the big screen.

The stakes, lore reveals, and interconnected universe deserve the kind of high-budget animation and sound design only a cinema can provide. A two-film finale would make the perfect mix of explosive fire battles and the emotional closures for Shinra and the rest of Company 8.

7. Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle's final arc also needs a film (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The ongoing anime Mashle: Magic and Muscles thrives on over-the-top comedy blended with typical Shonen action. The 60-chapter-long final arc, the Eclipse Arc, cranks both up to eleven. Absurd humor, magical mayhem, unexpected heartfelt moments, and Mash’s muscle-power all up the entertainment notch, best experienced with cinematic polish.

The exaggerated battles and lively parodies of classic genre tropes would make for a fine theatrical finale and give Mash and co a grand, meme and memory-worthy send-off worthy of big-screen cheers.

8. Black Clover

Black Clover is another ongoing anime that deserves a movie conclusion (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is yet another Shonen that's in its final stretch with Arc 11, spanning over 40 chapters. This last segment is a whirlwind of climactic magic battles, kingdom-spanning alliances, and long-awaited character moments.

Fans are already hyped about the series finally returning in 2026 after its long hiatus, so wrapping Asta’s story in the theaters would only amplify the excitement. This ongoing anime has already had a taste of theatrical adaptation with Sword of the Wizard King, and it showed that Yuki Tabata’s world comes to life brilliantly in the film medium.

A trilogy finale could give the climactic battles the visual polish and spectacle that weekly TV simply can’t deliver.

9. Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone's final arc also needs film treatment (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone wraps up with a mix of interplanetary science adventure and tense survival drama. The closing arcs are relatively short. New Stone World Arc spans seven chapters, Globetrotting Arc runs 12 chapters, and the final, Stone to Space Saga/Moon Mission Arc covers 20 chapters.

But together, these 37 chapters could become a perfect, exciting finale movie, giving Senku and company’s billion-year-long journey the grand sendoff it deserves on the silver screen. Though this stretch has fewer "traditional" fights, the large-scale tension it carries is perfect for a movie format, where visuals, music, and cinematic scope could elevate the conclusion into something unforgettable.

10. My Dressup Darling

My Dress-Up Darling is another ongoing anime that needs a movie finale (Image via CloverWorks)

In this list of mostly action-driven ongoing anime that deserve a theatrical close, the beloved slice-of-life romance Seinen My Dress-Up Darling more than earns its spot on the big screen. From Makoto Shinkai hits to Ghibli’s timeless works, romance anime films have always struck a chord with fans. And that’s exactly why Marin Kitagawa and Gojo Wakana’s story needs a grand finale at the cinema.

The ongoing season 2 is expected to bring the series closer to its final arcs. So the 25-chapter Mandate of Heaven Arc and the 7-chapter Final Arc would make a perfect cinematic end.

The costume details, the drama, and the escalating romance would all shine the best in a movie format, allowing fans to soak it all in in the best possible experience. It would be the perfect way to close out Marin and Gojo’s love story.

To conclude

In the end, while weekly episodes keep the hype alive, some ongoing anime deserve the cinematic scale finale to truly shine. Giving their final arcs the movie treatment would not only elevate the impact but also provide fans with a memorable sendoff worthy of their journey.

