Fire Force season 3 episode 12 review: David Production builds hype for part 2 with major developments

Premiered on Friday, June 20, 2025, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 sees Sho fighting Faerie to reclaim Shinra. However, as the Titan Infernal is defeated, Faerie ignites the pillar with Adolla flames, while Sho leaves Shinra with Ogun. The episode also reveals Yona’s role in the events following the first Great Cataclysm and the rise of the Holy Sol Temple.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shinra and Inca have an Adolla Link and travel into the past, giving Shinra a glimpse of the world before the first Cataclysm. In a shocking twist, Shinra wakes up three months later, chained to a bed with blonde hair, while five pillars have already emerged.

The Fire Force season 3 part 1 finale delivers an intense and intriguing episode filled with major revelations, impressive animation, tight pacing, and escalating anticipation. It ends on a tense note, building major hype for the second half of the season.

Ad

Trending

Fire Force season 3 episode 12: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Sho in Fire Force season 3 episode 12 (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 delivers intense action, major plot advancements, twists, and key flashbacks, wrapping up the first half of the season with anticipation as the story moves closer to the Great Cataclysm. Titled "The Madness of the Distant Past," this installment picks up after the Titan Infernal falls.

Ad

Immediately after, Sho Kusakabe launches an attack on Faerie with support from Arrow. Though Sho manages to slice Faerie in half, Faerie only grins in amusement, showing no signs of concern.

The scene shifts to Inca and Ritsu. Seeing Inca in a good mood, Ritsu asks if she had a vision. Inca cryptically hints that something interesting is about to happen, and though she doesn't see death in her future, a significant event awaits her.

Ad

Sho vs. Faerie (Image via David Production)

Back on the Titan Infernal battlefield, Ogun notices Shinra unconsciously hovering in the air nearby. As he rushes in to retrieve him with Captain Pan’s approval, he notices White Clad members are fighting nearby. Faerie appears completely healed. Sho suspects Faerie turned his body intangible.

Ad

Faerie reveals the true nature of his power. He reveals that non-pillars can also wield Adolla Burst. His Adolla Burst manipulates gravity by heating atoms, allowing him to alter mass, bend light, and change the direction of objects. Demonstrating this, he disappears and causes Sho to plummet from the sky.

He laments Sho’s rejection, insisting that if Sho had accepted him as his Guardian, he could’ve protected him better. He declares that the prelude to the Great Cataclysm is beginning. As Sho spots Ogun reaching for Shinra, he grabs his brother first. However, before the two brothers can have a moment, Ogun interferes, causing Sho to vanish, leaving Shinra behind.

Ad

Shinra and Inca have an Adolla Link in this episode (Image via David Production)

Meanwhile, Kurono finishes taking down the Titan Infernal, disintegrating it. Company 8 watches the battle broadcast. Suddenly, Iris sees a haunting vision of herself with a distorted face. Moments later, the black pillar absorbs the remains of the Infernal and turns pitch-black. Tamaki notices Iris has vanished.

Ad

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 shifts focus to Yona, who celebrates Adolla drawing nearer. In a flashback, he recounts the first Great Cataclysm 250 years ago, which failed but left a stronger Adolla connection. He crossed over with insects, found Amaterasu, a girl with an Adolla Burst, and used her to reboot civilization.

He murdered Raffles Smith, took his identity and influence, and founded the Holy Sol religion, all in preparation for a successful second Cataclysm. The flashback ends with Amaterasu awakening with an ominous smile. Meanwhile, Iris is shown praying alone when her eyes suddenly glow blue.

Ad

Shinra sees the world before the first Cataclysm (Image via David Production)

At the same time, Faerie triggers the black pillar to burst into Adolla flames. Meanwhile, Shinra experiences an Adolla Link with Inca. She advises him to use his powers to see the past before the Great Cataclysm. Riding on his back, Inca guides him into the past with his super speed.

Ad

Shinra then sees a pre-disaster world that resembles the present-day world. Seeing an unexpected world of "Past Madness," Shinra is left overwhelmed with an unexplained anxiety.

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 closes as Shinra wakes up, chained to a bed, now with blond hair. A news report plays nearby, revealing it’s been three months since the first pillar appeared, and a fifth one has now emerged.

Amaterasu as seen in this episode (Image via David Production)

The narrative in Fire Force season 3 episode 12 not only initiates the Great Cataclysm but also delivers rich context by unveiling crucial past events that laid the groundwork for this catastrophic moment. The episode maintains tight storytelling, pushing the plot forward with intensity.

Ad

Expertly paced, episode 12 is loaded with action, key revelations, and momentum-building for the second half of the season. The battle between Faerie and Sho stands out, especially with the detailed breakdown of Faerie’s gravity-based powers. Sho’s brief encounter with Shinra offers a bittersweet moment that leaves fans longing for a proper reunion later on.

Meanwhile, Shinra’s Adolla Link with Inca propels the story in a new direction. Their witnessing the pre-Cataclysm world effectively broadens the series' scope. His awakening three months later, restrained and now with an altered appearance, introduces mystery that raises tension and speculation for what’s next.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adding further depth, Yona’s flashback to the aftermath of the first Cataclysm and his manipulation of events shed light on the current conflict’s origins. Simultaneously, the subtle foreshadowing with Iris and Amaterasu hinted at in this episode deepens the intrigue and sets up significant implications going forward.

In essence, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 serves as a powerful and well-executed mid-season finale. With its balanced narrative direction, vital exposition, and escalating tension, it not only enriches the story but leaves fans eager for the second half.

Ad

Fire Force season 3 episode 12: Animation and overall production criticism

Shinra and Inca travel to the past (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 continues to showcase the franchise’s hallmark production excellence, with David Production delivering brilliant direction and top-tier technical execution that sustains the narrative tension. The episode’s cinematography, sound design, and voice acting all work cohesively to deepen the immersive impact.

Ad

The animation is especially impressive, elevating the visual impact of every moment. A standout highlight is the striking sequences of Shinra witnessing the world before the first Cataclysm, where the dynamic animation perfectly mirrors the chaos and emotional weight of the moment.

Voice performances remain striking throughout, while the soundtrack and audio design are finely tuned to match the shifting tones in Fire Force season 3 episode 12.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Overall, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 delivers a thrilling and engaging watch, packed with tension, buildup, and momentum as the story enters its climactic phase.

With strong execution that amplifies the narrative impact, the episode wraps up the long-awaited Spring 2025 sequel on a high note, effectively setting the stage and stoking excitement for part 2, slated for Winter 2026.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More