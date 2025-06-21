Where does Fire Force season 3 part 1 leave off in the manga? Explained

Produced by David Production, Fire Force season 3 part 1 concluded its 12-episode run on June 20, 2025, after captivating fans for three months with its exciting animation and mind-boggling narrative. The latest installment set the Great Cataclysm in motion and addressed many unanswered questions the series has had.

Ad

Most importantly, the first cour ended on a cliffhanger, teasing fans with visuals of the world before the First Cataclysm. Additionally, Shinra appeared different, with blonde hair and stud earrings. Since part 2 won't be released before January 2026, viewers may want to read the manga and continue with the story. So, the question is, where does Fire Force season 3 part 1 leave off in the manga?

According to the events shown in the series, Fire Force season 3 part 1 has covered the manga from chapters 175 to 216. Interested fans can begin the manga from chapter 217.

Ad

Trending

Fire Force season 3 part 1 ends the adaptation at chapter 216

Shinra Kusakabe and Inca, as seen in season 3 finale (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 part 1 picked up the adaptation from chapter 175 (Nexus of Belief) and covered the manga up to chapter 216 (Madness of the Ages). Therefore, veteran fans looking to refresh their memories or new fans wanting to pick up Atsushi Ohkubo's manga can start from chapter 217 (Unconscious). They can read 88 chapters that are yet to be animated.

Ad

Fire Force season 3 part 1 faithfully covered the manga without deviating from the main plot. Although some episodes had taken the liberty of shuffling the events, overall, the crux of the narrative remained the same. That said, some fans may still want to read Ohkubo's manga from chapter 175 to appreciate the story more.

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the finale (Image via David Production)

The latest installment had better pacing than the previous season, featuring a series of intriguing moments. For example, the first cour kicked off the grand narrative about the Great Cataclysm. The White Clad members were finally successful in erecting the First Pillar and initiating the countdown to the world's doom.

Ad

Furthermore, the installment revealed the secret behind the Spontaneous Human Combustion, the Doppelgangers, and the world before the first Great Cataclysm. All these events were shown without a rushed pace. Moreover, David Production has done a decent job of capturing those crunch moments with scintillating animation quality.

Where to read the manga after Fire Force season 3 part 1?

Yona, as seen in season 3 (Image via David Production)

After watching the anime, interested readers can start reading Atsushi Ohkubo's manga on Kodansha's K-Manga service. A total of 304 chapters, excluding the epilogue, are available on this platform. Therefore, fans can easily begin reading the manga from chapter 217, as mentioned previously.

Ad

K-Manga can be accessed both as a website and as an application. The app service is available in the USA, Singapore, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and India. However, the service operates on a coin system, where readers must buy coins to read a chapter.

Besides K-Manga, interested readers can buy the physical/digital volumes of the manga. Atsushi Ohkubo's manga has been released in a total of 34 volumes, available through both digital platforms and physical stores. The manga has finished its serialization on Kodansha, so there won't be any additional volumes.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More