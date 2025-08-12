10 Black Clover characters who will steal the spotlight from Asta once the anime returns

When talking about Black Clover characters, it’s impossible not to start with Asta, the underdog who went from magicless orphan to the muscle-powered heart of the Clover Kingdom. His sheer grit and never-give-up spirit have made him the face of the series.

But what if some other characters came back to the forefront, armed with fresh arcs and unforgettable moments? Could they outshine Asta, even just for a while? Absolutely. With the anime officially returning after a four-year hiatus, now is the perfect time to consider which figures will steal the spotlight from the former star.

With Studio Pierrot reviving the series and three new manga chapters arriving this August, anticipation builds for moments for several characters. This includes Yuno embracing his Grinberryall lineage in the Spade Kingdom arc, Mereoleona unleashing her volcano-forged strength, and Nacht’s devil union transformations, rendering shadows into living weapons.

These Black Clover characters have been underused despite possessing all the qualities to anchor entire episodes, while Asta has remained center stage.

Black Clover characters, like Yuno and Noelle, who could outshine Asta in the spotlight

1) Yuno Grinberryall

Still of Yuno (Image via Pierrot)

As one of the Black Clover characters with a royal pedigree and overwhelming magic, Yuno stands poised for a defining arc. The Spade Kingdom revelation elevated the prince’s backstory, revealing both his inherent talent and the weight of royal expectation. His Wind Magic, fused with Star Magic from the second grimoire, promises animated sequences of dizzying speed and celestial flourishes.

Recent manga panels depict Yuno matching Lucius Zogratis blow for blow. The dynamic between his loyalty to the Clover Kingdom versus the pull of his birthright introduces dramatic stakes independent of Asta’s crusade. Sylph’s wind spirit synergy further enhances his abilities, crafting spectacles ideally suited for a high-quality seasonal presentation.

2) Noelle Silva

Still of Noelle Silva (Image via Pierrot)

As one of the Black Clover characters most primed for a breakthrough, Noelle’s transformation from insecure noble to formidable knight exemplifies why she belongs on this list. Her evolution, from failing to manipulate a single water sphere to conjuring leviathan-like sea dragons, constitutes one of the series’ most satisfying power curves.

Her Saint Stage and Valkyrie Dress forms will animate as show-stoppers.

The Silva family conflict adds relatable drama, while Noelle’s growing respect and tension with Asta enrich her arc without reducing her to a mere love interest. Her Saint Stage crusade against the Spade Kingdom’s forces will showcase flowing water magic at its most theatrical.

3) Nacht Faust

Still of Nacht Faust (Image via Pierrot)

Nacht’s ascent in popularity polls precedes his formal anime debut, making this character's entry crucial. Shadow Magic interwoven with multiple devil contracts yields design-forward transformations that will mark him as one of the Black Clover characters whose solo arc could dominate an entire season. His bathed-in-darkness movement mechanics translate seamlessly to episodic animation.

His guilt over past failures and complex relationship with his brother, Morgen, introduces emotional depth rivaling any lead. Nacht embodies the series’ mature themes, revenge, redemption, and sacrifice, positioning his story beats to unfold through brooding, memorable sequences.

4) Mereoleona Vermillion

Still of Mereoleona (Image via Pierrot)

Mereoleona is a walking wildfire. Fans already know she doesn’t just fight, she owns the battlefield, making her one of the Black Clover characters that can command an episode. The volcano training montage and her clash with Princia Funnybunny in the movie demonstrated how her intensity animates frame by frame.

Majestic Calidos Brachium strikes and unwavering confidence render her a natural focal point. Her mentorship of fellow squad members further establishes her as a magnetic presence whose battles demand undivided attention.

5) Magna Swing

Still of Magna Swing (Image via Pierrot)

One of the Black Clover characters capable of surprising fans, Magna’s underdog spirit anchors this entry. His newfound Soul Chain Deathmatch technique equalizes disparities in magical potency, embodying the theme that tenacity can rival raw talent. His baseball-inspired Fire Magic assaults brim with kinetic energy.

Hailing from a working-class background, Magna’s loyalty and grit resonate beyond the magical aristocracy. His pivotal roles in recent manga clashes suggest that animating his growth will yield emotionally charged, triumphalist sequences.

6) Fuegoleon Vermillion

Still of Fuegoleon (Image via Pierrot)

Fuegoleon’s resurrection after losing an arm marks this character entry’s emotional centerpiece. His Fire Magic, paired with Salamander, the Fire Spirit, generates phoenix-like Spirit Dive transformations that embody rebirth. His leadership of the Crimson Lion Kings embodies nobility tempered by hardship.

The contrast between his honorable path and Mereoleona’s more aggressive style offers varied perspectives on strength. The Spirit Dive’s flaming constructs will stand out as one of the season’s signature visual spectacles. This places him among the Black Clover characters viewers tune in to watch.

7) Vanessa Enoteca

Still of Vanessa (Image via Pierrot)

Vanessa’s Thread Magic and the Red Thread of Fate ability rank her among the most formidable Black Clover characters. By retroactively altering fate threads, she safeguards allies from fatal outcomes. Her cat familiar, Rouge, enhances strands with uncanny precision.

Her arc, which ranges from witch imprisonment to Black Bull confidante, carries poignant undertones of freedom and belonging. Intricate thread patterns weaving through battlefields promise to deliver both grace and tension in animated form.

8) Luck Voltia

Still of Luck Voltia (Image via Pierrot)

Luck’s Lightning Magic and battle lust define this entry. A psychopathic grin paired with blinding speed conjures fights that thrill. His fifth-place poll position reflects fan recognition of electrifying potential. His spontaneous duels and need-to-fight ethos contrast with strategic counterparts, injecting unpredictable chaos into group conflicts.

Lightning-laced skirmishes will provide fast-paced highlights that energize any episode. Out of all the Black Clover characters, Luck has that dangerous mix of unpredictability and heart that makes scenes unforgettable.

9) Dorothy Unsworth

Still of Dorothy (Image via Pierrot)

Dorothy’s Dream Magic anchors this character inclusion. Her Glamour World dimension allows boundless creation. This includes nightmares, illusions, and entire landscapes, offering animators carte blanche. Enemies ensnared within dreamscapes submit to surreal, often haunting sequences.

Her dual nature, which is a drowsy demeanor versus godlike power, creates compelling narrative tension. Expanded focus on the Witch’s Forest arc will reveal untapped depths and generate visually inventive installments.

10) Zora Ideale

Still of Zora Ideale (Image via Pierrot)

Zora is the trap-master of the Black Bulls, thrives in strategic warfare. His guerrilla tactics, from cursed mail traps to explosive runes, craft tactical encounters that reward strategic storytelling. His pursuit of justice, rooted in his late father’s example, affords poignant stakes.

Zora’s methodology, outwitting stronger foes through preparation, delivers cerebral battles that diversify the series’ combat palette. This places him among the Black Clover characters fans love to root for.

Final Thoughts

Black Clover’s resurgence offers the perfect platform for these characters to shine. While Asta’s path remains central, diversifying focus ensures the series’ longevity.

Each figure, whether by magic mastery, emotional depth, or raw spectacle, brings a unique flair that promises to transform the ensemble into co-headliners rather than background support.

