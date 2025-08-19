Hunter X Hunter fans gain new life after Togashi's latest post

Hunter X Hunter fans are now on cloud nine after Yoshihiro Togashi sensei’s latest tweet confirmed that chapter 413 is officially in the works. Togashi sensei had been away from social media for over six months and returned with updates on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. His latest tweet confirmed that background specifications for chapter 413 have been finished.The last update from the mangaka dates back to December 2024. Thus, this confirmation marks a big moment for fans. The fandom is once again assured that progress on the series is still moving forward.Togashi-sensei’s update on chapter 413 reignites hype and hope among Hunter x Hunter fansAfter more than six months away from social media, Togashi sensei's new tweet has finally confirmed that Hunter x Hunter chapter 413 is complete (or almost complete).The last time he checked in was back on December 24, 2024, when he mentioned some corrections for chapter 410 and left with, &quot;It looks like I can get back to desk work.&quot; Turns out, he really meant it; he’s been quietly pushing forward on the next chapters this whole time, though fans were left in the dark.In his new post, Togashi sensei shared an image of pages from chapter 413, with a caption that the storyboards are now done. He’d already updated fans in November 2024 about chapters 411 and 412 being finished on the dialogue and background side, and that chapter 413’s dialogue was also completed.Since then, though, there had been radio silence, so this first update in 2025 has instantly reignited hope and hype in the Hunter x Hunter community.Fan reactionGon and Killua as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)The Hunter x Hunter fandom couldn’t be happier right now. Social media is buzzing with fans sharing their excitement. Sites like X (formerly Twitter) are filled with posts full of hype over Togashi sensei’s update. Fans’ enthusiasm is written all over every reaction, from celebratory tweets to emotional shoutouts.One enthusiastic fan wrote, &quot;THE KING IS BACK !!!&quot;&quot;entire timeline gassing togashi and hxh,&quot; says another one.Another fan even pointed out that, despite it being nearly a year since the last update, the community is just relieved and grateful to finally hear some good news.&quot;Man, a good 8 months since the last update, cutting close to a year, but glad to here he's back in action,&quot; says the fanAnother Hunter x Hunter lover mentioned that this news brings a renewed sense of hope for the series.This fan noted how &quot;WHILE THERE’S LIFE THERE’S HOPE&quot;Along with sharing in the excitement, one fan also wrote how deeply the community values the mangaka’s work and continues to wish him good health.&quot;Your return has reignited our excitement for the Hunter chapters! We appreciate your hard work and wish you good health and well-being.&quot;These are only a few of the many fan reactions pouring in on X, all express how thrilled the fandom is to get an update after such a long break. Fans are clearly eager for more regular updates, while anticipation for the next chapters is at an all-time high.Also read:10 ongoing anime whose final arc should be moviesDandadan chapter 207: Release date and time, what to expect, and moreThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 highlights