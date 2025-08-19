  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Yoshihiro Togashi shares new update on Hunter x Hunter manga

Yoshihiro Togashi shares new update on Hunter x Hunter manga

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:28 GMT
Yoshihiro Togashi shares new update on Hunter x Hunter manga
Gon Freecss as seen in the Hunter x Hunter manga (Image via Shueisha)

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, nearly eight months after his last post on X, Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi shared a new update on the manga. The manga creator seems to have finished working on the background specifications for chapter 413.

Ad

Hunter x Hunter, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It began serialization in March 1998 and has since released 410 chapters, with frequent extended hiatuses since 2006.

Hunter x Hunter mangaka's new update gives hope for new chapter releases

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Hunter x Hunter manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi posted a picture of his manuscripts for chapter 413. In the caption, he mentioned that he had completed the background specifications for the chapter.

As fans have observed, while Yoshihiro Togashi is rather new to social media, he does not miss posting updates about his work through his account. This has led many to assume that on days he doesn't post, he is either taking a break or resting to help his recovery.

Ad
Gon and Killua as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Gon and Killua as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

When the Hunter x Hunter manga went on hiatus after chapter 410, fans were happy to see that the mangaka hadn't stopped working on the manga. However, only two weeks after Chapter 410 was released, he stopped posting updates about his work, meaning he had gone on a break again.

Ad

Fortunately, nearly eight months later, Togashi has finally returned to working on the series. As things stand, he is nearly done with chapter 413 and might soon start working on chapter 414.

Hisoka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Hisoka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Another thing fans must note is that, following the most recent Hunter x Hunter hiatus, Shueisha announced its plan to introduce a new release schedule for Yoshihiro Togashi. This would not only help the manga creator work at a slower pace but also allow him to push out chapters promptly.

Ad

That said, since Togashi is still working on chapter 413, it may take some time before the Hunter x Hunter manga returns from hiatus. For now, fans may need to wait longer to learn what Shueisha had planned for the series. The only thing known is that the publishing company wants to prevent the creator's work from being published in their weekly magazine.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications