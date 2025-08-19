Yoshihiro Togashi shares new update on Hunter x Hunter manga

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, nearly eight months after his last post on X, Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi shared a new update on the manga. The manga creator seems to have finished working on the background specifications for chapter 413.Hunter x Hunter, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It began serialization in March 1998 and has since released 410 chapters, with frequent extended hiatuses since 2006.Hunter x Hunter mangaka's new update gives hope for new chapter releasesOn Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Hunter x Hunter manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi posted a picture of his manuscripts for chapter 413. In the caption, he mentioned that he had completed the background specifications for the chapter.As fans have observed, while Yoshihiro Togashi is rather new to social media, he does not miss posting updates about his work through his account. This has led many to assume that on days he doesn't post, he is either taking a break or resting to help his recovery.Gon and Killua as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)When the Hunter x Hunter manga went on hiatus after chapter 410, fans were happy to see that the mangaka hadn't stopped working on the manga. However, only two weeks after Chapter 410 was released, he stopped posting updates about his work, meaning he had gone on a break again.Fortunately, nearly eight months later, Togashi has finally returned to working on the series. As things stand, he is nearly done with chapter 413 and might soon start working on chapter 414.Hisoka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Another thing fans must note is that, following the most recent Hunter x Hunter hiatus, Shueisha announced its plan to introduce a new release schedule for Yoshihiro Togashi. This would not only help the manga creator work at a slower pace but also allow him to push out chapters promptly.That said, since Togashi is still working on chapter 413, it may take some time before the Hunter x Hunter manga returns from hiatus. For now, fans may need to wait longer to learn what Shueisha had planned for the series. The only thing known is that the publishing company wants to prevent the creator's work from being published in their weekly magazine.Related LinksDandadan season 2 insert song taken down from major platforms over Yoshiki's copyright issuesToei's treatment of Sanji in episode 1140 once again confuses One Piece fansMy Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi reveals the character he loves to draw the most (and it's not Bakugo or Deku)