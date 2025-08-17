My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi reveals the character he loves to draw the most (and it's not Bakugo or Deku)

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, has finally mentioned which character he loves to draw the most, and it isn't Bakugo or Deku. In an interview posted in the Men’s NON-NO August–September 2025 issue, Horikoshi disclosed that his favorite to draw is actually the Rabbit Hero, Mirko.

Mirko is completely different from the series' main characters, who carry a lot of story weight. Unlike other characters, Mirko carried no emotional backstory and telling her short, chaotic part was the beauty of it all. This provided Horikoshi the freedom to illustrate her crazy, action-heavy battles, most notably her chaotic rampage in the Jaku Hospital arc, making her the most enjoyable character to draw.

Mirko is Horikoshi's favourite character to draw in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Kohei Horikoshi's answer about his favourite character to draw may surprise many fans. Instead of choosing the main characters, he explained that Rabbit Hero, Mirko, was that character. His reasoning is not only about his artistic interests but also about creative challenges with the story's central characters.

Horikoshi noted that Deku and the other main heroes had the burden of the story on their shoulders. As the story got deeper and explored themes of sacrifice and responsibility, he could not relocate these characters so much.

Mirko as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Every motion, line, or battle they ever fought had to contribute to the overall story and character development, which caused the process to be far more restrictive. For Horikoshi, this storytelling obligation placed restrictions on how he could experiment with them as artists.

Mirko, by contrast, was never bound by the same sort of dense history or emotional baggage. She was created as a simple, no-nonsense heroine whose function excelled in intense combat environments. By nature, Mirko didn't require taking a moment of long contemplation or ethical crisis; she was raw energy and body. This allowed Horikoshi the liberty to experiment with the limits of her action scenes without concern for how they would radiate into the main plot.

Bakugo and Mirko as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

He noted especially how enjoyable he had found drawing her rampage throughout the Jaku Hospital fight. That arc is best showcased by Mirko, boldly dashing into life-or-death danger in the face of impossible odds.

For Horikoshi, those frantic battle scenes were a chance for him to loosen up as an artist, concerned only with kinetic movement, energy, and her feral spirit. Unlike Deku's battles, which tend to have symbolic undertones regarding legacy and becoming, Mirko's scenes were fueled by raw adrenaline, so they were a blast to draw.

Final thoughts

Horikoshi’s preference for Mirko as his favourite character to draw is a prime example of how free it was to create a character that wasn't labouring under the themes of My Hero Academia. While Deku and Bakugo had to convey themes of legacy, responsibility, and growth, Mirko was allowed to simply be action and raw enthusiasm.

The frenetic nature of her fights allowed for pure expression in terms of dynamism and an ability to attempt anything without worrying about the narrative structure to tie it all together. That sense of freedom, especially on display with the Jaku Hospital rampage, allowed Horikoshi to truly draw the most fun and liberating character.

