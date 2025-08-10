How the morning routine of 8 most popular My Hero Academia characters would be like

My Hero Academia characters were quite appealing to the masses given their organic development and relatability. The series placed them in a phase, which saw them transition from kids with superpowers to Heroes that society could depend upon. Needless to mention, each of the characters, both Heroes and Villains, experienced trying times, which moulded them as such.

While creator Kohei Horikoshi explored various aspects of their lives, one interesting bit that would have added a unique touch would be morning routines. Given their sudden rise in importance and humor, it would be fascinating to picture how these characters would start their day, whether in an orderly fashion or in a completely chaotic manner.

Hence, the following feature will offer a glimpse into what the morning routines of popular My Hero Academia characters would potentially be like.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Morning routines for popular My Hero Academia characters

1) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

Starting off with the protagonist from My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya would likely be an individual with relative order to his morning starts. This would include waking up early and taking in the morning air and sunlight before freshening up. Next, true to the nerd within him, he would review his Hero notes before slipping in a quick workout to keep up his training regime.

A balanced breakfast would begin his meals for the day, again complemented by going through his notes. With that done, the next to-do would be checking and double-checking his Hero costume to be ready for the day's work before leaving home, likely muttering battle strategies on the way.

2) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

Next on the list is one of the main antagonists among My Hero Academia characters, Tomura Shigaraki. It is unlikely he would have much of a morning routine, given the Villain lifestyle. He seems like one who wakes up late, still groggy and matted from the previous day. A basic freshen up is definitely on the cards, with brushing his hair a negotiable (perhaps).

Breakfast would be whatever is left laying around in his lair/hideout. Like Izuku, Tomura does look like an individual who has at least a fundamental plan or strategy in place, which is what he would review. Finally, with the closest clothing items at hand, he would set out on his path for destruction of the day.

3) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

The popular hot-tempered blonde may just have the most energetic morning rountine among My Hero Academia characters. A single ring of the alarm would be enough to witness him spring out of bed and rush to freshen up. Next would likely be an intense workout and fasted cardio to get the most out of the exercise. Like Deku, Bakugo aims to stay in impeccable shape.

After workout and a shower, breakfast is definitely a protein-rich explosion. This would likely include food items like eggs, some kind of meat, and a carb source to acquire fuel for the day. With that done, Great Explosion Murder Lord Dynamight sets out in a hurry, clad in his Hero uniform, to beat the "extras".

4) Toga Himiko

Toga Himiko (Image via Studio Bones)

Akin to Bakugo, Toga Himiko also seems to be one to have an energetic morning routine among My Hero Academia characters. It is debatable how she would wake up, but judging from the manga, likely with a skip in her step. Brushing her teeth and freshening up would definitely include thoughts of her "special" person. Again, breakfast could be simple, like toast and jam, or something totally odd.

With her outfit prepped, she would admire herself in the mirror for a quick minute. The skip in her step would remain as she sets out to concoct a means to get closer to her "special" person and help out her fellow League members.

5) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

The son of Endeavor may just have the most orderly routine among the other popular My Hero Academia characters. Shoto seems like someone who would function on precision, the alarm set for a fixed time, no snoozing or waking up earlier. His freshening up ritual would likely be brushing and a quick skincare routine.

His breakfast seems like it would be minimal and easy to whip up, like eggs, toast and a cup of coffee. Shoto may reserve his workouts for later in the day, when he gets more up to speed. All in all, he would likely glide through his morning routine as smoothly as possible, executing it with clockwork-like precision.

6) Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka (Image via Studio Bones)

Uraraka and her morning time potentially gives off one of the most cheerful and lively vibes among the My Hero Academia characters mentioned on this list. Her alarm ring would be met with a snooze or two before she truly wakes up. On the agenda after freshening up would be a quick stretch and a light yet filling breakfast to keep her alert for the upcoming events of the day.

In her Hero costume, she would hype herself up with a few words of motivation, either through herself or through social media. Not to forget, the little make-up that she would do, too. Then again, Uraraka does seem like one who would half-tie one of her laces if she were running late.

7) Tenya Iida

Tenya Iida (Image via Studio Bones)

Class Rep for Class 1-A, Iida's morning routine may rival Todoroki's in terms of precision among other My Hero Academia characters on this list. True to his nature, he would likely be up at the break of dawn and out for a run to warm up his engines. That may or may not be followed by a quick workout, but what is sure is a very well balanced breakfast, tracked down to the calorie.

Next, he would don his neat, crisp, and well-ironed uniform or Hero costume and complete it with a set of polished glasses. Once again, there would be double-checks for everything before heading out and ensuring his classmates make it in time for the day's activities.

8) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima (Image via Studio Bones)

Lastly, this My Hero Academia characters list concludes with Kirishima. He seems like someone who would be up at a reasonable time and raring to go. The very first thing to start the day would be a couple of sets of push-ups on the bedroom floor to get the blood flowing. A shower and a change of clothes later, Kirishima can be envisioned wolfing down a big breakfast, likely lots of pancakes and maple syrup.

He might tune into content focused on Crimson Riot to hype himself up for the day and for being a Hero. With this hair done well, uniform in order, and a manly smile across his lips, he would step out to do good in the world and live up to the name of Red Riot.

