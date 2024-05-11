"So it begins..." - Fortnite community reacts to the popularity of new Himiko Toga outfit

Fortnite's ability to collaborate with other entities has become one of its flagship features. Its crossovers bring iconic faces to the Battle Royale island and allow gamers to play as their favorite characters from other IPs (Intellectual Properties). FN has seen a fair number of anime collaborations, with the game bringing in beloved characters from franchises like Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia.

In the spirit of these collaborations, Epic Games recently introduced a new Himiko Toga outfit into the shop, and it seems like the community has taken quite a liking to this new addition. This is highlighted by a recent Reddit post shared by u/Sarcasism, where they offered a screenshot featuring a lot of players, including them, donning the Himiko Toga outfit. The caption of the post went:

"So it begins...."

The Reddit post elicited a flurry of reactions, with players coming forward to express their opinions on the newly released skin. Reddit user u/Devoid689 expressed how Himiko Toga is one of their favorite characters and how they purchased this outfit immediately when they saw it in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Meanwhile, Reddit u/cyberbdehoe expressed their desire to see the Izuku Midoriya skin — along with other My Hero Academia outfits — return to the Item Shop. On a more wholesome note, Reddit user u/JoZaJaB revealed how every player that they have run into wearing the Himiko Toga outfit has been incredibly nice to them.

Highlighting how they think that the Himiko Toga is superior to other Fortnite My Hero Academia outfits, Reddit user u/Average-00 commented:

"I think it looks better than the other mha skins."

How to get Himiko Toga in Fortnite?

Himiko Toga is one of the three new My Hero Academia outfits added in Chapter 5 Season 2. This character is an Epic rarity outfit and can be acquired through the Fortnite Item Shop. However, it is not possible to purchase the Himiko Toga outfit on its own since it is part of the Himiko Toga Pack, a bundle that features the outfit alongside themed cosmetics like:

Himiko Toga (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Himiko Toga's Blade (Pickaxe)

Toga's Glee (Emote)

Transform Containers (Back Bling)

The Himiko Toga Pack was last seen in the Item Shop today (May 12, 2024), and can be purchased in exchange for 2,000 V-Bucks. While there is no set date for the removal of this bundle, you should try to purchase it before it rotates out of the Item Shop.

