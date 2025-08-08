  • home icon
  Horikoshi's Noelle art for Black Clover 10th anniversary brings back My Hero Academia memories

Horikoshi's Noelle art for Black Clover 10th anniversary brings back My Hero Academia memories

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Aug 08, 2025 10:30 GMT
Black Clover
Horikoshi's Noelle art for Black Clover 10th anniversary brings back My Hero Academia memories (Image via Pierrot)

Black Clover fans were in for a special gift when popular mangaka Kohei Horikoshi shared his dynamic visuals of Noelle Silva, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Black Clover. The expressiveness and detail in his design of Noelle have that same nostalgic feel as drawings of My Hero Academia.

This celebratory artwork pays tribute to and celebrates a decade of Black Clover, while also connecting the worlds of two beloved series. Most importantly, it adds to the mutual appreciation of the shonen manga community and incredible creative fluidity to a heartfelt tribute.

How fans reacted to Horikoshi's Noelle art for Black Clover's 10th anniversary, explored

The fans reacted to Horikoshi's Noelle artwork for Black Clover's 10th anniversary in a mixture of admiration, nostalgia, and light-hearted critique. A majority immediately picked up on aspects of Horikoshi's characteristic style, such as the similarity between Noelle and certain familiar characters in My Hero Academia.

Notably, a large portion of comments focused on Noelle's face, with many fans saying that the roundness of Noelle's face, along with the impressive quality in her eyes and cheerful expression, made them think of Ochako Uraraka and Nejire Hado, which is to say that fans were seeing patterns of character complexity to draw from.

Some even mentioned that with a glance, it looked like a "Nejire skin," calling attention to how Horikoshi's stylistic identifiers are influential beyond manga worlds.

"I see the Ochako," a fan mentioned.
"BEAUTIFUL," someone expressed.
"I can see it too in how round her face is but the eyes and smile I thought was Nejire first," a fan described.

This overlap in visual style reminded many fans of the earlier era before the shows were adapted for anime, giving them nostalgic feelings of earlier familiarity and connections with beloved My Hero Academia characters.

The reflections on art weren't limited to simply reminiscing, however, there was a clear appreciation of how Horikoshi was able to capture Noelle as a beautiful character from the Black Clover world while maintaining her energetic demeanor as well as providing a basic assumption of the character's "shonen" tendencies.

The fans deemed the art as "beautiful,” but it felt refreshing to see a creator from a different legendary franchise put the finishing touches on Black Clover’s 10th-anniversary celebration art.

Fans parallel Horikoshi&#039;s Noelle art with Ochaco (Image via Bones)
The community's reaction also had a playful element. Some fans humorously called out Horikoshi for mixing up personal similarities with Noelle’s design and drew conclusions that the boundaries between Black Clover and My Hero Academia had, for this one-off occasion, pleasantly blurred.

Others called it fun and, despite their amusement at a familiar style, were impressed that Horikoshi was able to pay homage to Noelle while also injecting his sense of style.

Final thoughts

Nejire as seen in anime (Image via Bones)
The response was a delightful mix of appreciation for the art itself, with some fun commentary on how similar it was to the character designs from My Hero Academia.

The celebration achieved a coming together across fandoms, not just celebrating Black Clover's anniversary but also celebrating the connectivity and interconnectedness within the shonen manga industry. Horikoshi's tribute became a talking point that sparked conversation, joy, and love for the art of the fans' respective favorite works.

Edited by Bharath S
