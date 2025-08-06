The Big 3's response to Black Clover's 10th anniversary proves the manga still has "motion"

Black Clover still garners attention, even after its release ten years ago. The latest proof comes from the most unexpected places: One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. The 'Big 3' of shonen manga - Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and Tite Kubo - recently recognized Black Clover's trajectory in their own personal ways.Black Clover has celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with several official tributes, art, and collaborations. However, the most notable aspect was how the Big 3 mangaka embraced the occasion. Their involvement shows that Yuki Tabata’s work didn't just persevere, it still has &quot;motion,&quot; as noted by fans.Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinions.How the Big 3 responded to Black Clover's 10th anniversary, exploredTo mark Black Clover’s tenth anniversary, three of shōnen manga’s most legendary creators, popularly known as the Big 3 - Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and Tite Kubo - contributed exclusive illustrations to the Jump GIGA Summer 2025 issue, arriving August 12, 2025. Oda portrayed the series' protagonist, Asta, in a lively and energetic way, with the art recalling his iconic One Piece visuals. Meanwhile, Kubo illustrated Zora Ideale in a grisly style fitting of the less colorful world of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, giving a dramatic, sleek shape to the character in a dark and tense illustration.But it is Kishimoto's drawing that most vividly encapsulates Black Clover's thematic essence. He depicted Asta flexing his strength in the front with Naruto and several shadow clones behind him, attempting but failing to bear the weight of Asta's Demon‑Slayer sword.This visual joke is more than funny: it celebrates Asta's incredible physical strength, Tabata's skill in pacing and impact, and the manga's kinetic energy. The image rings with implied motion; every effort and tiny shift in weight throbs through the scene. The visual announces that Black Clover continues to move with intent and power under the weight of its narrative.The combined influence of the Big 3's homages reaffirms the notion that Black Clover remains a living, breathing entity in modern shonen. Oda's mischievous action, Kubo's tense refinement, and Kishimoto's melodramatic flair each pay tribute to Black Clover's fundamental strengths: imaginative action and emotional investment.These illustrations are significant not just for a milestone celebration, but as a visual demonstration that the story still surges forward with the same energy and momentum that amazed readers years ago. It shows that the manga has the same energy and drive as all the other great shonen stories.Final thoughtsAs part of the 10th anniversary of Black Clover, the Big 3 - Oda, Kubo, and Kishimoto - created images that highlight the continuous strengths of the series, both visually and thematically. Oda emphasized the vivacity of Asta, and Kubo took into account the deep tones with Zora. Meanwhile, Kishimoto’s mix of Asta’s sword and Naruto’s clones was representative of action and comedy.The overall homage leaves readers with a feeling that Black Clover is still full of energy and potential, emotional weight, and narrative power, and that it remains immensely important within modern shonen storytelling.Related links:Sung Jinwoo's sister becomes a Hunter in a new Solo Leveling side storyOne Piece chapter 1156 confirms that Shakuyaku's feelings for Rayleigh were always obviousOne Piece Live Action season 2 reveals the Straw Hats in costume