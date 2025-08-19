Dandadan season 2 insert song taken down from major platforms over Yoshiki's copyright issues

Dandadan season 2 finds itself embroiled in unfortunate controversy as its popular insert song, Hunting Soul, from the fictional band HAYASii, has recently been removed from large Japanese streaming services. The song, which was featured in Dandadan season 2 episode 6, has disappeared from Apple Music, AWA, KKBOX, and Mora without any formal explanation provided.

The removal was speculated to be timely with public concerns by X JAPAN's Yoshiki, when he pointed out the similarities between Hunting Soul and his own work, and also assumed there had to be copyright issues that would lead to the removal.

After a highly publicized launch of the long-awaited Dandadan season, an anime series that has taken the world by storm, a recently released insert song has unexpectedly caused some headwinds, causing the song to be removed from major digital platforms. Continuing further, this latest development follows a copyright dispute with the legendary musician and composer Yoshiki, raising concerns for many viewers and fans all over the world.

Industry sources are reportedly indicating that the insert song used during a climactic battle scene in the anime's ongoing season was removed and announced to no longer stream on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube just days after it was released.

Sources say that Yoshiki, who has been known as the frontman of iconic rock band X Japan as well as many other roles as a musician and composer of film and anime, claimed there were elements of the tune that he deemed were aligned with his past works.

A still from Dandadan anime (Image via Science SARU)

While details on the dispute are still not fully disclosed, sources in the production committee state that there were actual takedowns and claims made, and that the takedown has proceeded according to the claims. There was a short response from the committee stating "unresolved rights management issue" and assuring audiences that they are working quickly to resolve the dispute.

Dandadan fans have complained on social media, pointing out that the insert song was one of the highlights of the storytelling in the latest season. Online forums point to frustration regarding the sudden vanishing, with many calling upon the producers to shed light on the matter. Others have also come out in support of Yoshiki. Fans are pointing out the need to safeguard artists' intellectual property in anime music.

The song is performed by a fictional band in the story (Image via Science SARU)

Industry observers believe copyright conflicts like this show complexities surrounding creative collaboration and the field of intellectual property. It is a possibility that some careful negotiation will be required here, as Yoshiki is a high-profile and well-known defender of his extensive musical catalogue.

For the moment, however, the anime itself continues to air, seemingly uninterrupted, and future episodes may attempt to avoid reusing the contested score temporarily, though it is unclear if the controversial song will ultimately return in some modified form.

