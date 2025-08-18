8 anime movies from ongoing series you can't miss

Fans have always considered anime movies as the series's break point when it pulls back from the regular weekly episodes and provides hours of entertainment in a single installment. These movies can either be a standalone segment from the series or an essential part of the narrative that follows up on the story.

Furthermore, anime movies have always served as a weighing point for how big a fandom exactly is, as a reflection of when the animation hit the theatres. In recent years, the roles of films in a series have significantly heightened and have become an essential part of the viewership experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and 6 other anime movies from ongoing series you can't miss

1) Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc movie (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is one of the must-watch anime movies for the fans of the series. The movie picks up Denji's story right after where the anime series left off in 2022.

The movie adapts the popular Bomb Girl arc, also known as the Reze arc, from the manga chapters 40-52. The movie is centered around Denji meeting Reze after going on a date with Makima. This leads to a great deal of emotional turmoil and major revelations.

2) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc movie (Image via Ufotable)

Likely the most anticipated and most talked-about anime film of 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc is an absolute must-see for the Kimetsu no Yaiba fanbase. The film was out on the 18th of July, 2025, in Japan and is presently in its international release period as this article is being written.

The movie's story directly follows the climax of the series with the penultimate arc's narrative, the Infinity Castle arc. As Tanjiro and the other Hashira and Slayers are teleported into the Infinity Castle, a sequence of battles begins as part of the final stand between humans and demons.

3) Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle movie (Image via Production I.G.)

The 2024 movie Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is among the notable anime movies that the viewers of the popular sports drama anime series must see. The film was first screened on February 16, 2024, in Japan and was distributed globally between April and May of the same year.

The film is primarily about the age-old foes Karasuto and Nekoma finally officially battling it out, albeit at the Spring Nationals (manga chapters 293-325). The film is integral to the story, with a number of emotional hints and flashbacks, as well as giving us the most anticipated showdown in the series.

4) Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The 2023 Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie was considered a standalone movie for the series, with no direct connection to the narrative. However, the recent chapters of the manga series provide the film with canonical value, adding it to this list of anime movies.

The movie is mainly focused on Asta, Yuno, and the other Magic Knights facing off against the revived former 27th Wizard King, Conrad Leto. The film features brand new fight sequences, something that cannot be found in the manga chapters. It is one of the best anime movies to watch on the side, while continuing the main Black Clover series.

5) One Piece Film: Z

One Piece Film: Z (Image via TOEI Animation)

The One Piece Film: Z is probably one of the most popular and recognized anime movies from the series' franchise. The movie was released in 2012 in Japan and written by Eiichiro Oda, making it closer to canon than most spin-off films.

The film features one of the anime series' most compelling villains, "Z" Zephyr. The former marine admiral turns against the system and decides to wipe out all pirates by destroying the New World. However, the Straw Hat Pirates intervene and fight him and the Neo Pirates.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie (Image via TOHO Animation, MAPPA)

Unlike the other anime movies on this list, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie breaks the mould by being the prequel of the series, even though it was released after. The movie is based on one of the mangaka Gege Akutami's earlier manga titled, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School.

While it completely shifts the series' focus to a new character named Yuta Okkotsu, the movie delves deeply into the series' lore elements, like curses, sorcerers, and Geto's ideology. Furthermore, Yuta later becomes a significant character in the main storyline.

7) My Hero Academia: You're Next

My Hero Academia: You're Next movie (Image via Bones)

The fourth theatrical film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next movie is a side story that was released in 2024. The movie featured an original storyline set after The Paranormal Liberation War, which provides it with canon value.

The movie features one of the movie series' most iconic villains, Valdo Gollini, who ran by the alias "Dark Might". The movie not only featured some of the most intense and iconic segments, but it also featured a unique perspective towards All Might's character, which was never seen before in the series.

8) Bleach: Memories of Nobody

Bleach: Memories of Nobody movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The 2006 Bleach: Memories of Nobody was the first non-canon movie in the series, among several other anime movies that came later. However, with the recent revelations during the Thousand-Year Blood War- The Calamity, it was revealed that the Valley of Screams, one of the active settings in the movie, is canon.

The movie's plot follows Ichigo and Rukia encountering a girl named Senna, who claimed to be a Soul Reaper. However, she was later revealed as the combined manifestation of the Blanks, which the Dark Ones seek to create the Valley of Screams.

Anime movies have always been an integral part of the industry's entertainment. While some feature completely different side stories, offering new perspectives and angles to the main story, others mostly carry on with the main narrative as follow-ups.

There are standalone anime movies like Spirited Away and Your Name that have dominated the industry as the top titles. However, the movies for ongoing series have also very recently started showing that they can also make a name for themselves while following the narrative. The prime example is the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie.

