Black Clover manga finally reveals the Earth Spirit and its host

As Black Clover fans have known for the longest time, there are four great elemental spirits in the series' universe. At the beginning, the series introduced readers to two spirits: the Spirit of Wind Sylph and the Spirit of Fire Salamander. Following that, fans were left wondering about the Spirits of Water and Earth.While the manga eventually introduced the Spirit of Water Undine at the end of the Elf Reincarnation Arc, the series again left readers clueless about the Spirit of Earth.Fortunately, the long wait is now over, as manga creator Yuki Tabata finally decided to introduce the Earth Spirit and its host in the manga's latest chapters, as suggested by their spoilers.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.Black Clover's latest chapters finally reveal the Earth Spirit and its hostYuno and Sylph as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)While the hosts of the spirits can change from time to time, the current known hosts of the elemental spirits are Yuno Grinberryall (Wind Spirit - Sylph), Princess Lolopechka (Water Spirit - Undine), and Fuegoleon Vermillion (Fire Spirit - Salamander).Amidst this, the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 382 finally gave fans a glimpse of the Earth Spirit and its host, Feremena. As revealed by the manga, Feremena was not only the Earth Spirit host but also one of the Eight Shining Generals of the Diamond Kingdom.Feremena had arrived in the Clover Kingdom alongside the Diamond Kingdom mages Fanzell Kruger, Mars, Fana, Ladros, Dominante Code, Lotus Whomalt, and Mariella to face off against Lucius Zogratis and his underlings.However, just as they entered the battlefield to protect Asta and Mimosa, their focus shifted to Paladin Moris Libardirt. The Diamond Kingdom mages had a history with Moris, as he had toyed with their lives through his twisted human experiments.Paladin Moris Libardirt as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Just as one of the Diamond Kingdom mages remarked that Moris had become a monster, the Paladin expressed that he was surprised to meet the Diamond Kingdom people in a place like this. Nevertheless, Moris believed that there was no stage left for them on the battlefield.That's when the manga switched its focus to Feremena and the Earth Spirit. According to Feremena, while Moris had indeed grown strong, she was certain that she and the Diamond Kingdom mages had also become stronger.In response, Paladin Moris Libardirt expressed that it was a shame that he had to face off against one of his greatest successes: &quot;Feremena.&quot; Soon after, the Diamond Kingdom mages charged at the Paladin, initiating their fight and keeping him away from Mimosa and Asta.The Shining Generals of the Diamond Kingdom (Image via Shueisha)The surprising thing is that, while Feremena might seem like a new character to fans, she had been foreshadowed even before the Water Spirit Undine and her host Princess Lolopechka made their first appearances.Feremena was first foreshadowed in Black Clover chapter 79, alongside the other Shining Generals of the Diamond Kingdom. However, at the time, the manga had only given fans a silhouette of her upper body and a glimpse of her legs. Surprisingly, manga creator Yuki Tabata seemingly did not change a lot from the original design idea.