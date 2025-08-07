Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers: Yuno fights Lucius as Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages arrive to protect Asta

The alleged Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened between Yuno Grinberryall and Lucius Zogratis after Yuno teleported Asta away. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers revealed just that. Additionally, they revealed the return of Mars and other Diamond Kingdom mages.

The manga's previous chapter saw Asta transfer Anti-Magic to his Demon-Dweller sword and bestow it on Yuno. The moment Yuno wielded the sword, half his body was engulfed in anti-magic. Just as Yuno prepared to fight Lucius, he teleported Asta and Liebe elsewhere.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers: Yuno wields Asta's Anti-Magic powers

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "The Ultimate Mage." The chapter opened with Finral Roulacase remarking how Yuno was clad in Asta's power. Lucius identified Yuno as the person who posed the most danger to him.

Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers then saw Yuno attacking Lucius by swinging Asta's sword. He could not believe that Asta was swinging something so heavy all this time. However, Lucius was very careful about Yuno's Anti-Magic attacks and kept avoiding them. Just then, Yuno fused his Star Magic with Anti-Magic to create a new spell called "Black Crescent Moon of the Kamaitachi."

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lucius was sure Yuno could not see through his Permeation Magic, one he got from Gueldre Poizot. Lucius then planned to strike Yuno's left side, the part that wasn't clad in Anti-Magic. However, Yuno countered it by activating "Black Neverland." Lucius was sure he would manage to wear off the magic spell, while Yuno was sure he would kill him before that happened.

Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers then switched to Noelle Silva. She did not have much mana left. That's when Mereoleona Vermillion encouraged her, telling her that the creature in front of her was no longer her mother, Acier Silva.

Mimosa Vermillion as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers then switched to Mimosa Vermillion and Asta lying on the ground. Mimosa could only heal Asta's wounds using Ultimate Magic. However, to do that, she would have to use the rest of the mana left within her, which would mean that she would have no power left to heal anyone else. While she wanted to heal Asta, she was certain Asta wouldn't want to be the only one saved.

Just then, some of the supporting characters asked Mimosa to forget about them and heal Asta, as they needed him to save the Clover Kingdom. They volunteered to hold off Lucius's legless angels while Mimosa healed Asta.

Just as Mimosa began healing Asta, Paladin Moris Libardirt showed up, intending to erase "the flaw" (Asta) for Lucius's sake. That's when Black Clover chapter 381 spoilers saw Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages show up to protect Asta. Mars declared that Asta wasn't a flaw but his friend.

