Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers: The Earth Spirit host is revealed as Patri, and the elves enter the battle

The alleged Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened on the battlefield after Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages arrived. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed just that, all while revealing the Earth Spirit host. Additionally, the manga saw the elves enter the battle to save humanity.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Yuno Grinberryall fight Lucius Zogratis using Asta's Anti-Magic. He not only combined Anti-Magic with Star Magic but also unleashed the Black Neverland spell. Elsewhere, just as Mimosa began healing Asta, Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages arrived to protect Asta.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers: The Diamond Kingdom mages face off against Paladin Moris

Fanzell Kruger as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the alleged Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Those who were once enemies." The manga chapter opened with Mars expressing that he had kept his promise to Asta and arrived to help him in need. At first, Mimosa Vermillion was a bit worried, but Fanzell Kruger assured her that they were on the Clover Kingdom's side.

Ad

Trending

Just as they met Paladin Moris, they commented about how Moris used to toy with human lives through his experiments. Just then, Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers revealed a new character. The character was "Feremena," host of the Earth Spirit, and one of the Eight Shining Generals of the Diamond Kingdom.

Mars as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Feremena seemingly despised Moris and believed that he had outlived his time. While Moris had made many twisted modifications, the Earth Spirit host was certain the Diamond Kingdom mages had grown stronger as well. Amidst this, Moris was a bit disappointed as he believed that modifying Feremena was one of his greatest feats.

Ad

Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers then saw the fight between the Diamond Kingdom mages and Paladin Moris Libardirt finally begin. They were holding Moris off while Mimosa was healing Asta.

Millie Maxwell as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers then switched back to Yuno Grinberryall vs. Lucius Zogratis. Just as people were cheering for Yuno, Lucius asked him what was going to happen first: would the people disappear or would they finish their battle?

Ad

Just then, Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers saw a voice speak to everyone. The voice was of Millie Maxwell, a magic tools researcher who previously appeared in the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. She was with Sally, Rades, Valtos, and Makusa. They had seemingly developed some special ammunition after studying Asta's magicless body. It worked on Lucius's legless angels and nullified their magic for five seconds. During this time, Rades could use his Soul Corpse Magic to trap their souls.

Ad

Rhya as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moments later, Black Clover chapter 382 spoilers saw Patri, Rhya, and the other elves enter the battle to help. Raia was adamant about protecting humans this time. The manga chapter ended with Mimosa expressing how Asta was capable of even turning former enemies into allies.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More