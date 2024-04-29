Black Clover chapter 371: Mereoleona's latest awakening sees her defeat Paladin Moris

With the release of Black Clover chapter 371, the manga series saw the conclusion of Mereoleona Vermillion vs. Paladin Moris Libardirt. While it seemed like Moris had the upper hand, Mereoleona's flashback allowed her to manifest a new spell that helped her destroy her opponent.

The manga's previous chapter focused on the battle against Lucius Zogratis as Asta and Yuno planned to stop the antagonist's compound magic spell. Unfortunately, the duo's path was blocked by several Lucius clones. Just then, the Black Bulls arrived to fight the Lucius clones and clear the path for the Hage village duo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 371: Mereoleona's body takes the form of mana

Moris' March of Holy Fools spell (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 371, titled Indestructible Souls, opened with the continuation of the fight between Mereoleona and Paladin Moris Libardirt. After the latter decayed all of Mereoleona's subordinates from Crimson Lions, the Paladin activated his Earth Magic: March of Holy Fools. This spell saw countless soldiers emerge from the ground as they charged towards Mereoleona.

The Crimson Lions Magic Knight did try burning them all away, however, they managed to stand tall as their regeneration was insanely fast. Right after, Moris Libardirt began his monologue, expressing that he spent years researching and experimenting, trying to find a method to transcend the world's reasoning. Just when it seemed like his efforts bore no fruit, he was chosen by God.

Moris Libardirt as seen in the Black Clover chapter 371 (Image via Shueisha)

Lucius Zogratis bestowed him with a Magic attribute that allowed him to destroy everything and create life. Hence, his days of hard work weren't wasted.

Black Clover chapter 371 then focused on Mereoleona. While she tried fighting back against Moris' soldiers, she noticed that her body was breaking up. Hence, she began questioning her limitations as a human being. The chapter then revealed a flashback featuring Mereoleona.

Given how strong Mereoleona was even before receiving her grimoire, no one wanted to train with her. As a result, she decided to train on her own, putting herself through several powerful magic regions and inhuman monsters. Just when it seemed like she had made it to the top, she realized her limitations.

Fuegoleon Vermillion as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Mereoleona was promptly reminded of her Crimson Lions subordinates. She remembered how they wanted to be trained by her. The subordinates were at their limits, but they refused to stop because they wanted to chase after her strength.

The manga chapter then switched back to the present as Mereoleona's brother Fuegoleon arrived to help her. However, the former did not need his help as she seemingly received an all-new spell in her grimoire, Ultimate Magic: Excelictus Leonum.

This spell saw Mereoleona transcend her human body and become mana itself. In addition, she manifested flames of resurrection that helped her manifest the souls of her fallen subordinates into her soldiers.

Mereoleona's Excelicitus Leonum spell in Black Clover chapter 371 (Image via Shueisha)

Mereoleona's subordinates themselves were certain that they had passed away. However, she expressed to them that it did not matter if they had passed away. They had no choice but to follow her after their death as well. The spirits of Crimson Lions gladly obeyed Mereoleona's command as they charged at Moris' army.

As for Moris, he was in utter disbelief as his regeneration could not keep up with Mereoleona's attacks. He believed that he was chosen by God and should have received her ability. Nevertheless, Mereoleona did not care about God. As for Moris, she hoped that his death would serve as nourishment for human evolution. With that, Mereoleona defeated Moris, who could be seen burning away.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 371

Mereoleona defeating Moris in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 371 saw Mereoleona Vermillion transcend humanity and defeat Moris Libardirt. While that is a positive sign, one must remember that the Magic Knight had lost one of her arms even before she attained her new ability. Thus, it is to be seen what her condition would be when she powers down. Thus, there remains a small possibility that the manga may have some bad news for the fans in the next chapter.

Related Links

Black Clover fans are convinced Leopold has become a Paladin and for a good reason

Yuki Tabata had already foreshadowed Mereoleona's new ability in Black Clover

Does Moris die in Black Clover chapter 371? Explored