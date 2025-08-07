Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers: Leopold, Kirsch, and Langris arrive to protect Mimosa as Asta prepares to rejoin the battle

With the alleged Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers, the manga was supposed to reveal what happened after the Diamond Kingdom mages and the elves entered the battle. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as a long-forgotten character finally made his return. Additionally, Mimosa succeeded in healing Asta with some help from Finral and Charmy.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Diamond Kingdom mages led by the Earth Spirit host facing off against Paladin Moris Libardirt. In the meantime, Millie Maxwell contacted everyone, informing them about a plan to stop the legless angels. Lastly, the chapter saw the elves enter the battle to protect humans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers: Finral and Charmy assist Mimosa in healing Asta

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the alleged Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Longing." The chapter opened with some fight scenes. With the Diamond Kingdom and the elves joining the battle, the mages seemed to be turning the tables in their favor. These battle scenes are seemingly set to feature beautiful illustrations and new magic spells.

Amidst this, Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers will resume the battle between Yuno Grinberryall and Lucius Zogratis. Yuno mockingly asked Lucius if he was afraid of Asta. As per Yuno, Lucius could never have imagined the Clover Kingdom's former enemies becoming stronger and joining Asta's side. When it comes to Asta, he was beyond belief.

Leopold Vermillion as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, Lucius Zogratis shrugged off the question, saying that the mages were going to run out of Anti-Magic soon. Thus, the current state of the battle did not matter much. With that, Lucius praised Yuno and the other mages for putting up a decent fight.

Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers then switched its focus to Mimosa Vermillion and Asta. Just as they were in danger, Kirsch Vermillion, Langris Vaude, and Leopold Vermillion arrived to protect them. Lucius believed that the mages' efforts were useless, as they were only buying time. As for the legless angels, given their regenerative nature, it was senseless to try and defeat them.

Charmy Pappitson as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amidst this, Mimosa Vermillion starts feeling tired, thinking she might fail to heal Asta before exhausting her mana. Just then, Black Clover chapter 383 spoilers saw Finral Roulacase and Charmy Pappitson arrive to assist Mimosa. They fed Mimosa a plate of Charmy's mana-replenishing food, allowing her to use her Ultimate Magic.

With that, she finally succeeded in healing Asta. Just as Asta woke up from his slumber, he screamed at Lucius Zogratis, asking the Paladin to wait for him. With such developments, fans can expect the manga's next chapter to see Asta join Yuno in their 2-on-1 battle against Lucius.

