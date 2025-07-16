5 ways Black Clover anime's return can fumble (& 5 ways it can be generational)

Black Clover anime is returning to the limelight, and it is a key moment for fans across the globe. After a long hiatus since March 2021, Studio Pierrot officially announced the new season at the Anime Expo 2025 panel and even included a teaser trailer and visual to get fans excited for the upcoming release. This long-awaited return coincides with the series’ 10th anniversary, building on the momentum from the 2023 film Sword of the Wizard King.

Production is now in full effect, streaming has been secured with Crunchyroll, and expectations are high—but so are risks when it comes to Black Clover. Can it regain its lost glory, or will it falter under pressure? Here are the 5 ways Black Clover anime's return can mess it up—and the 5 ways it can be generational.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Production delays and 4 other ways Black Clover anime's return can fumble

1) Shift in directing staff impacting style

Directorial shift may fail Black Clover season 2 (Image via Pierrot)

A significant change in the creative staff could change the continuity that fans appreciated and introduce a sense of mismatch that feels out of place. The new team could take the pace, tone, and character focus too far, and some viewers who supported the existing run will feel disconnected.

Black Clover anime succeeded with the fast-paced shonen storytelling and comic banter; a freshman and incorrect director could upset that tone. Such a significant leap could make the return feel disjointed and forced.

2) Production delays

Mimosa as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

One of the simplest paths this highly anticipated return can take a wrong turn is through production delays that interrupt the release schedule and ruin existing trust with fans. When studios overcommit or deal with unexpected delays, episodes suffer in quality, and the story can feel like it isn't progressing at a proper pace.

The Black Clover anime is known for its fast-paced arcs, and if we have delays stack up, it stands the chance of losing that quality, resulting in frustrated audiences who don't care to continue with the series. That is why proper production scheduling and timeline are so important, so viewers can remain engaged with the story.

3) Pacing issues

Asta and Noelle as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Another way this comeback could fall flat is if the pacing problems that plagued the earlier arcs return. Players missing a number of important battles and character moments can remove the emotional weight fans expect, while deadened pacing in the filler episodes can kill the momentum completely.

The Black Clover anime has always been playing a balancing act between following the manga closely and filling in the gaps, but if one way or the other leans too far, then both new and old viewers alike may lose interest fast. Poor pacing could sink its potential.

4) Rushed adaptation of critical arcs

Mars and Asta as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

A rushed adaptation of major arcs can severely lessen the impact of critical story events and character development. If the production team tries to squeeze in too many chapters into too few episodes, fighting moments and emotional beats could feel empty or incomplete.

This mistake might turn critical plot twists into secondary plot points, disappointing both new fans and existing ones. The Black Clover anime needs to treat its future arcs with respect and patience; otherwise, this rush might easily make the return hollow.

5) Lack of creative direction in the action scene

Absence of creative direction in the action scene could impact the success of Black Clover season 2 (Image via Pierrot)

One of the primary dangers is a lack of creative control over the action scenes, which would render even the most intense fights monotonous or unfulfilling. The Black Clover anime has always relied on showy fights to fill its narrative with energy, so poorly executed or reused sequences would leave faithful viewers disappointed.

If the animation staff does not urge new camera angles, fluid motion, or emotional risks, the comeback will lack creativity compared to other modern anime like DanDaDan or Jujutsu Kaisen. That could dilute the momentum the show established when it was on hiatus.

Better animation and 4 other ways Black Clover anime's return can be generational

1) Better animation quality through seasonal scheduling

Asta as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

One of the main aspects that could make the return generational is the animation quality. Assuming Studio Pierrot puts in all their time and money into polishing the art, viewers can expect fight scenes that have smoother movement, sharper detail, and more production quality with dynamic camera work.

That would fix one of the largest complaints about the first run, as they rushed episodes due to their length. The Black Clover anime could deliver grand battles and emotional moments, resulting in something that feels larger than life and affects viewers emotionally.

2) No unnecessary filler

Yami as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

By keeping strictly to the task of translating the manga's core material, the studio will be able to retain good momentum and engage audiences without breaking up arcs with unrelated side stories.

This creates respect for the fans' time and dedication and presents the original material at its optimal level. If the Black Clover anime remains true to this, it can demonstrate that good storytelling can live on despite the distractions that annoyed long-time fans.

3) Elevated fight choreography

Asta and Yami as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Elevated fight choreography can push the upcoming season into a class of its own, where every battle feels refreshing and immersive. When everything is committed to fluid animation, interesting angles, and complex magic, the action will separate itself from the oversaturated field of shonen. When the action is visceral and tightly choreographed, it raises emotional tension and keeps viewers hooked episode after episode.

If the studio invests in choreographing violent battles that equal or exceed earlier arcs, then the Black Clover anime can remind viewers why their fights were so popular. This dedication to exciting action is one of the ways its comeback can actually be generational.

4) Anime only addition

Yami as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Another reason why the return can be generational is the proper use of anime-only material. If it is done right, the anime can fill in open-ended questions from the manga, develop secondary characters, and expand the universe from the manga. The key is to create worthwhile arcs that feel natural rather than filler to drag the series down.

This is even more achievable now, given also how Studio Pierrot executed anime-only fight scenes in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. If the Black Clover anime goes in that direction, the series could provide original content with intention and substance for the manga's loyal readers.

5) Improved music and sound design

Asta as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

A richer, dynamic soundtrack can enhance the story and create tension in the significant events that Black Clover is known for. Improved effects and theme variations can make moments more intense, and it will be a breath of fresh air for fans to experience more of a drama-filled atmosphere when the music is supported by better sound and developed scenes.

Good opening and ending themes will help solidify the impact of each episode and make it more memorable or iconic.

Final thoughts

The return of the Black Clover anime is a pivotal comeback that has fans excited, but there are some real risks involved. Expected to premiere in 2026, it has fans hopeful for its 10th anniversary after Studio Pierrot's teaser at Anime Expo 2025.

However, issues such as delays in production, poor pacing, a director change, hasty arcs, or uncreative CGI action sequences can derail its success. On the positive side, better animation, filler-free, better fight choreography, well-considered anime-only material, and better music can make its comeback genuinely generational if managed well.

