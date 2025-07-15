Fermat no Ryōri anime complete release schedule: All episodes, and when they are released

The Fermat no Ryōri anime, also known as Fermat Kitchen or Fermat's Cuisine, premiered on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The cooking anime series is based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Yūgo Kobayashi, under Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine.

With two episodes already aired for the series as of now, the Fermat no Ryōri anime series is listed with a total of 12 episodes for the pilot season. With very limited global streaming platforms, the anime series is only available on YouTube.

The information comes from a reputable anime leaker who has proven their accuracy in several instances previously. While the information source is unofficial, the matching dates between the premiere and their listing prove the validity of the information.

How many episodes will the Fermat no Ryōri anime have for the first season?

The Fermat no Ryōri anime by Studio Domerica is expected to run 12 episodes for the first season, as revealed by a reputable anime leaker on X, @SugoiBingus. While Blu-ray has yet to officially confirm the episode count of the series, the anime leaker's information is viable and can be relied upon.

Considering the premiere date and time of the episode, as well as the listing of episode count, the following list provides the dates for the airing of all the future episodes, specifically in time zones per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST):

Episodes Release Date PDT EST BST IST Episode 1 (Released) July 5, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 2 (Released) July 12, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 3 July 19, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 4 July 26, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 5 August 2, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 6 August 9, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 7 August 16, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 8 August 23, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 9 August 30, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 10 September 6, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 11 September 13, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm Episode 12 September 20, 2025 7:30 am 10:30 am 3:30 pm 8 pm

While all the times and dates in this article have been calculated based on the provided information, they are subject to change in case of production delays. As an example, if episode 6 gets delayed by a week, episodes 7-12 will also be pushed back a week. The same goes for the timing as well.

Where to watch the Fermat no Ryōri anime series?

Japanese fans of the series can watch the episodes on several television networks like Hokkaido TV, TV Asahi, and ABC TV from July 5, 2025, every Saturday onwards up to September 20, 2025. The episodes will be streamed on platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, and ABEMA, exclusively in Japan.

For global fans, the options are very limited for the series, with it only being available on Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel. Big streaming names like Crunchyroll and Netflix are unfortunately not streaming the series.

Everything to know about the Fermat no Ryōri anime series

Still from the anime (Image via Domerica)

The Fermat no Ryōri anime follows the story of Gaku Kitada, a mathematics genius. After failing to compete in that Math Olympiad, Gaku gives up on his dream. However, he meets Kai Asakura, a great chef, who introduces Gaku to the world of food and culinary arts, where he can implement his knowledge of mathematics.

Gaku joins Kai's restaurant named "K" to hone his cooking skills. The anime is mostly centred around Gaku as he uses his mathematical knowledge in the world of food and cuisine to create some stunning and unique dishes. The story explores several concepts, including finding a new passion, overcoming challenges, and is largely set in the world of food and cuisine.

