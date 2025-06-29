  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 release date, how to stream, and more

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 release date, how to stream, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jun 29, 2025 03:30 GMT
Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 release date, how to stream, and more (Image via Studio domerica)
Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 release date, how to stream, and more (Image via Studio domerica)

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 will premiere on July 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. It will mainly focus on the main character, Gaku, his struggles with mathematics, and his pursuit. Eventually, this leads to the tragedy that brings him face to face with Kai.

Ad

The series' international streaming channels are yet to be completely revealed, with only Ani-One Asia being the single confirmed international streaming platform. The series as a whole will follow a character drama formula, similar to Blue Period.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the anime, Fermat no Ryōri.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1: Release date and time

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 will be released on July 5, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Episode 1 will serve as an introduction for the main characters while setting the tone as well as the pace for the overall series. Fermat no Ryōri will mark the debut of one of the very few coming-of-age stories being released during the Summer 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time10:30 amSaturdayJuly 5, 2025
Pacific Time07:30 amSaturdayJuly 5, 2025
British Summer Time03:30 pmSaturdayJuly 5, 2025
Central European Summer Time04:30 pmSaturdayJuly 5, 2025
Australian Central Time12:00 amSunday
July 6, 2025
India Standard Time08:00 pmSaturdayJuly 5, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayJuly 5, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Fermat no Ryōri episode 1?

TV Asahi, Hokkaido TV, and ABC TV will broadcast Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 on Japanese television and follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes following every Saturday. The episode will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema within Japanese regions. International streaming is currently limited to Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Prominent platforms like Crunchyroll or Netflix are absent from the series' international streaming channels.

Ad

Everything to know about Fermat no Ryōri

Ad

Fermat no Ryōri manga, by Yugo Kobayashi, marked its debut in September 2018, marking yet another entry as one of Yugo Kobayashi's works alongside Ao Ashi. The series takes up from the author's previous works and attempts to deliver a story driven by character motivations. It uses the backdrop of gastronomy and mathematics from the lens of an apparent genius.

The main characters, Gaku and Kai, are being voiced by Ryousuke Tomita and Taito Ban, respectively. Taito Ban has already made his mark in series like Solo Leveling and Kowloon Generic Romance, being the voice of Sung Jinwoo as well as Gwen, respectively.

Ad

The series is being animated by Domerica, which has previously worked on 2022's Romantic Killer series. Overall, the series will focus on a coming-of-age story for Gaku, a mathematical genius who eventually finds and combines his passion for mathematics via gastronomy.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1: What to expect?

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 will mainly focus on introducing main characters Gaku and Kai while simultaneously giving the viewers a glimpse into the entire sequence of events that leads Gaku away from the world of clinical mathematics to the world of gastronomy.

Ad

Although the series resembles past cooking-based battle shonen series, Fermat no Ryōri will deliver a much more character-driven story focusing on personal growth and the pursuit of passion, similar to Blue Period.

Related links-

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications