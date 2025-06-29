Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 release date, how to stream, and more

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 will premiere on July 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. It will mainly focus on the main character, Gaku, his struggles with mathematics, and his pursuit. Eventually, this leads to the tragedy that brings him face to face with Kai.

The series' international streaming channels are yet to be completely revealed, with only Ani-One Asia being the single confirmed international streaming platform. The series as a whole will follow a character drama formula, similar to Blue Period.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the anime, Fermat no Ryōri.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1: Release date and time

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 will be released on July 5, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Episode 1 will serve as an introduction for the main characters while setting the tone as well as the pace for the overall series. Fermat no Ryōri will mark the debut of one of the very few coming-of-age stories being released during the Summer 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 10:30 am Saturday July 5, 2025 Pacific Time 07:30 am Saturday July 5, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Saturday July 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Saturday July 5, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:00 am Sunday

July 6, 2025 India Standard Time 08:00 pm Saturday July 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday July 5, 2025

Where to watch Fermat no Ryōri episode 1?

TV Asahi, Hokkaido TV, and ABC TV will broadcast Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 on Japanese television and follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes following every Saturday. The episode will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema within Japanese regions. International streaming is currently limited to Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Prominent platforms like Crunchyroll or Netflix are absent from the series' international streaming channels.

Everything to know about Fermat no Ryōri

Fermat no Ryōri manga, by Yugo Kobayashi, marked its debut in September 2018, marking yet another entry as one of Yugo Kobayashi's works alongside Ao Ashi. The series takes up from the author's previous works and attempts to deliver a story driven by character motivations. It uses the backdrop of gastronomy and mathematics from the lens of an apparent genius.

The main characters, Gaku and Kai, are being voiced by Ryousuke Tomita and Taito Ban, respectively. Taito Ban has already made his mark in series like Solo Leveling and Kowloon Generic Romance, being the voice of Sung Jinwoo as well as Gwen, respectively.

The series is being animated by Domerica, which has previously worked on 2022's Romantic Killer series. Overall, the series will focus on a coming-of-age story for Gaku, a mathematical genius who eventually finds and combines his passion for mathematics via gastronomy.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1: What to expect?

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 will mainly focus on introducing main characters Gaku and Kai while simultaneously giving the viewers a glimpse into the entire sequence of events that leads Gaku away from the world of clinical mathematics to the world of gastronomy.

Although the series resembles past cooking-based battle shonen series, Fermat no Ryōri will deliver a much more character-driven story focusing on personal growth and the pursuit of passion, similar to Blue Period.

