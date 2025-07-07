Fermat no Ryōri episode 1: Gaku finds his true calling amidst explusion

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1, titled Kuroi Otoko, aired on July 5, 2025, serving as an introduction for both the main characters, Gaku and Kai, as well as the main conflict that will act as the driver for the story.

Apparently, Gaku Kitada, mathematical prodigy and the main character, lost his drive for mathematics after witnessing the clinical fight involved in olympiads, which diverted away from the mathematical journey that he was envisioning. The sequence of events eventually led him to starring as the main chef in the chairman's event shortly after being expelled.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 highlights

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 opens with Gaku sitting in a maths olympiad, pondering how he once dreamt of becoming a mathematician similar to Gauss and Euler. He returns to reality, glancing at his fellow classmates, he realizes that the clinical and competitive nature of the olympiads didn't suit him. The vision of mathematics that he held led to Gaku submitting a blank paper in the olympiad.

He's eventually reprimanded by the chairman for destroying the school's long legacy of winning the olympiad. Sometime later, Gaku finds himself cooking in the school cafeteria to earn some pocket money. He's eventually confronted by Uomi, a student-athlete, inquiring about why the academy's prized star is working in the cafeteria.

Their conversation eventually leads to Gaku creating two servings of Napolitan for Uomi, which she appreciates as unworldly. At the same time, a mysterious stranger visits the cafeteria and takes note of the peculiar utensil heating methods that Gaku had used, and goes on to consume all of the Napolitan that was left. The mysterious person then soon leaves after commenting on Gaku's unconscious usage of a certain "method" to cook the unworldly Napolitan.

Eventually, Gaku expresses how he doesn't hold any desire to take part in further mathematics competitions, a decision that ends with him being expelled, with his scholarship getting revoked. At his wits' end, the mysterious stranger appears once again, revealing himself as the star chef Kai, who is supposed to cook for the chairman's evening party.

Kai goes on to encourage and borderline force Gaku to create the main dish for the chairman's party. While cooking the Napolitan main dish, Gaku gets a glimpse into the "truth" that he's been pursuing via mathematics. The episode ends with Kai serving the main dish to the chairman and his guests, who remain ignorant of the fact that it's been cooked by their recently expelled star student.

Final Thoughts

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 served as the perfect introduction to the main characters as well as the tones that will be adopted throughout the series. Given that Gaku was able to get a glimpse into the "truth" that he's pursuing, it is possible that the series adopts a battle shonen-like tone to depict Gaku's journey.

