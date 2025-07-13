Bad Girl anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they are released

One of the most anticipated comedy anime series of the summer of 2025, the Bad Girl anime series premiered on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The anime is adapted from a four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Nikumaru by Studio Bridge.

With the pilot episode premiering on Saturday, July 5, 2025, the Bad Girl anime series is set to have 12 episodes for the season. The series is broadcast on several television networks like Tokyo MX and BS11. Furthermore, the episodes are being released by Amazon Prime Video for global audiences.

While the information source for the episode count is unofficial, the source has proven their accuracy on several past instances and is a reputable anime news leaker. Additionally, their information sync with the official first episode release, also making the information viable.

How many episodes will there be for the Bad Girl anime series?

The Bad Girl anime by Studio Bridge is expected to run a total of 12 episodes for the summer 2025 anime season, at the time this article is being written. While Blu-ray has yet to confirm the official episode count for the anime, the accuracy of the anime leaker providing the information can be relied upon.

Keeping several factors like the episode count and premiere date for the anime in mind, this list provides the date and time for all the episodes as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST) are as follows:

Episodes Release Date PDT EST BST IST Episode 1 (Released) July 5, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 2 July 12, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 3 July 19, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 4 July 26, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 5 August 2, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 6 August 9, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 7 August 16, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 8 August 23, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 9 August 30, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 10 September 6, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 11 September 13, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm Episode 12 September 20, 2025 9 am 12 pm 5 pm 9:30 pm

While all the dates and times listed in the table and discussed throughout the article should be accurate, they are subject to change in the event of any production delays. For example, if episode 5 is delayed by a week, episodes 6-12 will also be pushed back by a week. Similar change for time as well.

Where to watch the Bad Girl anime series?

The Bad Girl anime series is broadcast on several Japanese TV networks, including Tokyo MX, HTB, AT-X, BS11, RCC China Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV, every Saturday. ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT are streaming the anime series exclusively in Japan simultaneously.

For global fans, the series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a paid subscription. All the aforementioned networks and sites have released the first episode on schedule and will continue to do so as the series progresses.

What to expect from the Bad Girl anime series?

The series follows the life of Yu Yutani, the main protagonist, and a seemingly delinquent high school girl. She meets Atori Mizutori, the chairman of the school's disciplinary committee, and begins to develop feelings for her. However, to grab her attention, Yu starts acting rebellious and tough so that Atori notices her.

The rom-com anime series shows Yu's several attempts to do something outrageous or rebellious to impress or come into Atori's attention, but failing every time. Yu's true nature often emerges during her attempts, which frequently leave her flustered and embarrassed, adding a comedic element to the narrative.

