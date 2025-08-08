5 new summer 2025 anime that are trending (& 5 that might not make it)

The new summer 2025 anime season has brought several gems for fans - some that were highly anticipated and others that turned out to be a dark horse among the giants. While some notable series like The Summer Hikaru Died, Gachiakuta, and Lord of Mysteries were predicted to be the newer hits, other series like Takopi's Original Sin just swept away the lead.

Although the new summer 2025 anime season offered some great titles, many others fell short of the fans' expectations. This list focuses on both the angles- new anime series that have reached the trending potential and other series that might not have what it takes.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions and might contain potential spoilers for the series discussed.

The Summer Hikaru Died, Gachiakuta, and 3 other new summer 2025 anime that are trending

1) Takopi's Original Sin

Takopi's Original Sin is one of the trending new summer 2025 anime titles (Image via Enishiya)

The 6-episode series by Studio Enisiya has achieved something that even other legendary series, such as Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, could not achieve. Every episode of Takopi's Original Sin is rated 9 out of 10 or higher on websites such as IMDb and MyAnimeList.

The ONA series, while a short six-episode span, covers emotional subjects like guilt, trauma, bullying, and regret. The anime is not something flashy or glamorous, but it hits emotionally in a rather gritty way. The season finale is the icing on the cake and the perfect wrap-up for the series, with many fans claiming it has a chance of winning "Anime of the Year".

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video

2) The Summer Hikaru Died

The Summer Hikaru Died is one of the trending new summer 2025 anime titles (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died by Cygames Pictures is one of the series that fans expected to be a big thing for the new summer anime season, and it has stood up to the expectations. The late-night supernatural horror series, penned by Mokumokuren, has achieved one of the highest scores on multiple anime ranking websites, including IMDb where it has earned 8.1 rating with 1.8K reviews.

The series features the story of two best childhood friends, Hikaru and Yoshiki. However, their life takes a turn when Yoshiki learns that the friend he knew had died, and the new "Hikaru" is an ominous creature who has taken over his friend's body. The journey of Yoshiki making peace with the idea while faced with numerous supernatural occurrences pushes the narrative in a suspenseful way.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta is one of the trending new summer 2025 anime titles (Image via Bones Film)

As previously anticipated by fans before release, Gachiakuta anime by Studio Bones Film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the summer 2025 season. The series has received high praise from critics and holds a commendable 8.3 rating on IMDb, proving its popularity and success.

The series follows the story of Rudo, who is falsely accused of murder and exiled to "The Pit". Upon waking up, Rudo meets Enjin, who offers him to join the Cleaners. Reluctantly, Rudo joins with his new awakened powers, biding his time to return to the surface and take revenge.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and Netflix Japan

4) Lord of Mysteries

Lord of Mysteries is one of the trending new summer 2025 anime titles (Image via B.CMAY Pictures)

The Chinese donghua series adaptation by studio B.CMAY Pictures, Lord of Mysteries, has pushed new boundaries with what cinematic animation means. With a 8.7 rating on the IMDb website by fans and critics, the series lives up to fans' expectations, ever since the hype with the trailer release.

The steampunk dark fantasy series focuses on Zhou Mingrui, who gets transmigrated into the body of a university graduate, Klein Moretti, after the latter's questionable suicide. Finding himself in a late Victorian era England with mystical powers, Zhou Mingrui (now Klein Moretti) searches for a way to go home.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Tencent Video, and Muse Asia

5) The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is one of the trending new summer 2025 anime titles (Image via CloverWorks)

Presented by Studio CloverWorks, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity has earned high praises from fans since its release in the new summer 2025 anime season. Receiving 8.8 and 8.74 ratings on IMDb and MyAnimeList respectively, the series has truly won over the fans' hearts with its drama and romance narrative.

The anime brings the story of a lower-class delinquent boy from Chidori Public High School, Rintaro Tsumugi, and Kaoruko Waguri from Kikyo Private Academy Girls' High School, a prestigious academy enrolling honorable, noble girls. After meeting one day at Rintaro's family bakery, they both aspire to learn about each other as their friendship grows.

Where to watch: Netflix

New Saga, Dekin no Mogura, and 3 other new summer 2025 anime that might not make it

1) New Saga

New Saga is one of the new summer 2025 anime that might not make it (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

The New Saga anime by Sotsu and Studio Clutch has not lived up to the fans' expectations as much as they thought the anime would deliver. The series has received a subpar rating on various anime review websites, such as 6.6 on IMDb, and does not deliver adequately in animation standards for current times.

While the plot is appealing and might be better than several other fantasy anime series, the production studios dropped the ball in conveying the narrative with animation. Even though it is highly unlikely, halfway through the season, there might still be some chances for redemption.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Hulu

2) Watari-kun’s ****** Is about to Collapse

Watari-kun’s ****** Is about to Collapse is one of the new summer 2025 anime that might not make it (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Watari-kun’s ****** Is about to Collapse by Staple Entertainment is one of the underwhelming projects from the new summer 2025 anime season. The seinen school romance series has not received very good reviews from fans and many other critic websites like IMDb, ranking it only 5.7/10.

While the animation is not that bad, it does not leave viewers with a lasting impression that many might have thought. Furthermore, it follows every similar troupe of every other harem anime series, making it nothing special or outstanding.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

3) Kamitsubaki City Under Construction

Kamitsubaki City Under Construction is one of the new summer 2025 anime that might not make it (Image via Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment)

The Kamitsubaki City Under Construction by Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment can be considered as one of the poorest attempts at a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners-style animation attempt. While the color grading and style are very similar, the choppy animation and glitches do not support their case.

Many fans had high hopes for receiving something unique amidst the several other similar animation themes, but were left with a bad taste and disappointment. Websites like IMDb have ranked the series a low 6.3/10, conveying the opinion of majority of fans.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

4) Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

Dekin no Mogura is one of the new summer 2025 anime that might not make it (Image via Brain's Base)

The Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole by Brain's Base studio has not made as much of an impact as fans expected. The supernatural drama series has an underwhelming first few episodes, with everything pacing too quickly and a lot of narrative explanation rather than action sequences.

The series has received a 7/10 rating on IMDb, which might not be that low compared to other series on this list, but this rating is only given by 55 viewers so far, symbolizing its unpopularity.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and YouTube

5) The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses is one of the new summer 2025 anime that might not make it (Image via Studio Connect)

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses, also known as The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses by Studio Connect, is also one of the few series this season that has disappointed the fans. While the series brings a straightforward narrative of three assassins attempting to kill the hero, Toto, the animation quality is lacking in delivery.

The anime is not in itself bad or has a poor storyline, but the fandom has started to grow less interested in the story due to the repetition of the same theme, without much change. The subpar animation is also a major reason for the fandom losing interest.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The new summer 2025 anime season has presented some of the best series that have been listed here, along with some other noteworthy titles like Tougen Anki. Series that might not make it have been purely listed here based on the losing interest of the fans and anime critics ranking them low on a scale of enjoyment and execution of the animation.

