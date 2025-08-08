10 Shonen anime characters who could have been the protagonist instead

A few shonen anime characters are very iconic, with some of the greatest story narratives to convey their pathing and lifestyle. While it is mainly the protagonists who carry the weight of the story, some deuteragonists and other characters may hold even more weight to the story than the series' star character.

This list follows a set of characters from series, who might be able to rise to the occasion in case the protagonists go missing. However, it is also important to note that the characters chosen would not completely change the canonical pathing of the story and end in a somewhat similar note.

Disclaimer: This article completely reflects the author's opinions.

Vegeta, Yuno, and 8 other shonen anime characters that could be the protagonist instead

1) Manjiro Sano (Tokyo Revengers)

Manjiro is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Liden Films)

Manjiro Sano, also known as Mikey from Tokyo Revengers, is a perfect fit for the protagonist, in case Takemichi goes missing. Mikey has an anti-hero persona that has been popular among the fans. Furthermore, Mikey's deep and tragic backstory would fuel his main lead role.

Unlike Takemichi, Mikey has a stronger resolve and motivation and a charismatic personality, which actually fits better as a protagonist role. Additionally, his natural talent for leadership would create a great new path in the storyline, without straying too far away from the actual narrative.

2) Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Hiei is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Pierrot)

Another character fitting the anti-hero protagonist role, Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho, would be an ideal choice from the series to replace the main lead. From his iconic personality traits to a tragic backstory, Hiei's character possesses all the perfect ingredients needed in a shonen anime protagonist.

Hiei shows exponential growth in the series- from a cold and distant rogue to a powerful and reliable ally. Furthermore, his mastery of the Dragon of the Darkness Flame could become the main narrative of the story.

3) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via TOEI)

When it comes to the Dragon Ball Z series, the only other character more iconic than Goku is probably the Saiyan prince Vegeta. While initially introduced as an antagonist in the series, Vegeta changed sides and became Goku's most memorable ally.

Vegeta's growth in the series, both physically and characteristically, is a large journey that can easily become the main storyline. Furthermore, as he has a close narrative to Goku, the existing narrative by Akira Toriyama will be changed to the least, with several current incidents intersecting with the new narrative.

4) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Killua is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Madhouse)

Killua Zoldyck from the Hunter X Hunter series has a much richer emotional depth and story arc than Gon. Killua has a more appealing storyline- a young assassin defying his family's influence and finding his own path. Additionally, Killua's character growth is considered one of the most well-written in the story.

Furthermore, since Killua and Gon are very good friends and allies, the Hunter X Hunter story would not have shifted much from the main narrative, just a change of perspective.

5) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Bakugo is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Bones)

Reimagining Katsuki Bakugo as My Hero Academia's protagonist is probably one of the most obvious given in this list. Bakugo's intertwinement with the main narrative already makes him an iconic character who is involved constantly.

Furthermore, Bakugo has one of the biggest character redemption arcs in the series, from being someone who bullied Deku for being quirkless to becoming a hero and sacrificing himself to protect others. His storyline would just tweak the main narrative a little while bringing in a fresh perspective.

6) Yuno (Black Clover)

Yuno is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Pierrot)

Yuno from Black Clover is also one of the few characters on this list who has the perfect synergy to fit in as the series' protagonist. Following a similar beginning to Asta, Yuno has a deeper lore than the actual main lead. Furthermore, his rivalry with Asta also plays well into the protagonist territory.

While the series focuses on Asta as the underdog, Yuno is basically the chosen one in the narrative, and it is just a switch in perspective if he were to become the main lead.

7) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto/Naruto: Shippuden)

Sasuke is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Pierrot)

The deuteragonist of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke Uchiha, possesses all the qualities of the series' protagonist. With a tragic backstory to a quest conflicted quest of revenge from his brother, Itachi, the series' storyline would turn into a tedious journey with several revelations.

While Naruto and Sasuke have a similar beginning and ending, their journeys have very different paths. The narrative would just follow Sasuke's side of the journey up until the Fourth Shinobi World War if he were to become the protagonist.

8) Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail)

Gray is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via A-1 Pictures)

If the Fairy Tail anime series were to follow Gray Fullbuster's perspective, the narrative would not divert much from what it is, but would be a more tragically driven and serious storyline. Gray is more emotionally driven and stoic than Natsu, presenting a more mature storyline.

Furthermore, along with the rivalry dynamic with Natsu, Gray has more emotional growth throughout the series, which is something fans look for in shonen anime protagonists.

9) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Roy is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Bones)

Roy Mustang is one of the few characters from Fullmetal Alchemist, apart from Edward and Alphonse Elric, who has a compelling narrative set for a protagonist storyline.

Roy is a very complex character in the series with several traits suitable for a protagonist: a dark backstory with a delicate emotional core. Furthermore, if Roy were to become the main lead, it would just be a change in perspective, rather than a complete narrative changeover.

10) Uryu Ishida (Bleach)

Uryu is one of the shonen anime characters who could be the protagonist instead (Image via Pierrot)

While Ichigo, the protagonist, has the biggest character glow-up and development arc throughout the series, Uryu has probably the second-best character development arc in Bleach, especially during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Uryu has a complex narrative with his Quincy background, especially with the Soul Reapers. His recent personal shift into a more stoic and focused character is a journey the series would have showcased if he were the main lead instead. The narrative wouldn't change much; it would be a focused perspective from Quincy's side.

Shonen anime characters have a wide range of characteristics and have shown some of the best character growth arcs in the anime verse, even if they are not the series' protagonist. The characters featured in this list are some of the few who could change the perspective of the story, without changing much of the series' actual narrative.

