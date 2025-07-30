Kamitsubaki City Under Production complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by Shogakukan Music &amp; Digital Entertainment (SMDE), the new anime Kamitsubaki City Under Production has attracted notable attention. Also known as Kamitsubaki-shi Kensetsuchuu, the series adapts a mixed-media project by Kamitsubaki Studio.The original project began in 2019, spanning songs, music videos, a tabletop RPG, and a video game. With four episodes released so far, here’s the anime’s complete release schedule, total episode count, broadcast information, and other essential information.Kamitsubaki City Under Production: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreThe 5 Witchlings (Image via SMDE)As per information available from the anime’s official website, home media, and its X (formerly Twitter) account, Kamitsubaki City Under Production is confirmed to consist of 13 episodes, airing within a single cour during Summer 2025.The series releases new episodes every Thursday at 11:56 PM JST on Japanese TV networks. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled episode usually earlier on the same day at varying times.The premiere aired on Thursday, July 3, 2025. So far, four episodes have aired. But the story has generated considerable attention for its plot and overall atmosphere.Below is the full release schedule for all episodes of Kamitsubaki City Under Production, with expected airtimes provided in IST, GMT, and PT.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/PT)1 (Released)July 3, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM2 (Released)July 10, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM3 (Released)July 17, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM4 (Released)July 24, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM5July 31, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM6August 7, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM7August 14, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM8August 21, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM9August 28, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM10September 4, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM11September 11, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM12September 18, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AM13September 25, 20258:26 PM/2:56 PM/7:56 AMReaders should note that the schedule listed above is only anticipated and is subject to change if the studio makes any such announcements. For now, no delays have been reported as of this writing.Where to watch Kamitsubaki City Under Production?Kamitsubaki City Under Production episodes air across 28 TBS stations in Japan every Thursday at 11:56 PM JST. The Summer 2025 anime episodes are also available for streaming on multiple online platforms in Japan, including D Anime Store, Hulu, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and more.The episodes are available every Friday after 12:30 AM JST. For international audiences, Crunchyroll is streaming this debut anime worldwide.What to expect in Kamitsubaki City Under Production?Haru and Sekai of the Witchlings (Image via SMDE)The story of this anime unfolds in a world reshaped by a catastrophic event that brought human civilization to the brink. After seven years, an advanced science and research hub, Kamitsubaki City, becomes a symbol of hope. There, humanity’s miraculous recovery is given hope with cutting-edge technology.Unfortunately, underneath this progress lurks a hidden threat of the &quot;Tesseractor,&quot; something born from human malice and greed. The Tesseractor brings monsters into the city and threatens the peace and prosperity there. The only ones able to stand against it are five girls known as Witchlings.Their enchanted voices and magic are the only force that can fight off this monster. The narrative revolves around how these Witchlings battle using the power of their songs and magic to protect their city and mend their broken world.Final thoughtsKamitsubaki City Under Production brings an intriguing and distinct experience, offering a unique narrative. This story of the Witchlings blends music, action, emotion, and more, making for an one-of-a-kind journey.Also read:Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2: Kaiju No. 9 returns as Kafka Hibino struggles to transformI Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themToilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them