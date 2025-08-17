  • home icon
  Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office record

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office record

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 17, 2025 09:05 GMT
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office record (Images via Ufotable/Disney/CoMix Wave)
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office record (Images via Ufotable/Disney/CoMix Wave)

On August 16, 2025, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's official X account announced that it has taken over Frozen, Your Name, and many more titles to achieve yet another box office feat. It has secured fourth place among the highest-grossing films in Japan.

The movie, produced by Ufotable, first screened in Japan on July 18, 2025. It broke ticket sales records even before it was released. Ever since, this project has been globally distributed in different stages and is continuing to break records, one after another.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes several titles in revenue generation

As mentioned earlier, the official X account @DemonSlayerSc posted on August 16 that the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has taken over Disney's Frozen and the popular CoMix Wave Film's movie Your Name in terms of revenue generation. The film has grossed an impressive amount of ¥25.5 billion (approximately US$173.6 million) in record time.

Ever since the project was announced, it has been breaking records in terms of both viewership and manga sales globally. The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie even acquired the record for the most tickets sold out in Japan (tickets were sold out within 15 minutes of sales across 44 theaters).

The new updated rankings for the top ten films that have grossed over ¥10 billion in Japan are:

Rank

Movie

Gross Revenue (¥ Billion)

Year

1

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

40.75

2020

2

Spirited Away

31.68

2001

3

Titanic

27.77

1997

4

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

25.50

2025

5

Frozen

25.50

2014

6

Your Name

25.17

2016

7

One Piece Film: Red

20.33

2022

8

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

20.30

2001

9

Princess Mononoke

20.18

1997

10

Howl's Moving Castle

19.60

2004

Looking at the project's growing success in the Japanese entertainment industry, it is not long before the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie sets a foothold in the international market. As of now, it has only been released in a few countries, and many more are to come, based on their release schedule.

Fans' reaction to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaking yet another record

Fans are excited to know that the movie has broken yet another record in Japan, with many netizens stating that it was much expected. The global hype the movie generated is something that perfectly complements the reputation it is gaining throughout its releases.

"After all akaza's story is just so peak no wonder the insane collection," claimed one fan.
"DS is going to break its own record. Amazing storyline and animation. Watched it on the 1st day, gonna rewatch again next week," added another one.
"They going to break all the records and then break the records the set with part 2 and 3," said a third person.
"And people will still say carried by animation like is demon slayer the greatest story every told no but imo I think it came around with a nostalgic feel when the space was oversaturated with a lot of the same concept mostly isekai and that's why people gravitate towards it," explained a fourth.
What are your thoughts on the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaking yet another record in Japan? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

