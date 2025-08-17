Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes Frozen and Your Name to set yet another box office record

On August 16, 2025, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's official X account announced that it has taken over Frozen, Your Name, and many more titles to achieve yet another box office feat. It has secured fourth place among the highest-grossing films in Japan.The movie, produced by Ufotable, first screened in Japan on July 18, 2025. It broke ticket sales records even before it was released. Ever since, this project has been globally distributed in different stages and is continuing to break records, one after another.The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie overtakes several titles in revenue generationAs mentioned earlier, the official X account @DemonSlayerSc posted on August 16 that the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has taken over Disney's Frozen and the popular CoMix Wave Film's movie Your Name in terms of revenue generation. The film has grossed an impressive amount of ¥25.5 billion (approximately US$173.6 million) in record time.Ever since the project was announced, it has been breaking records in terms of both viewership and manga sales globally. The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie even acquired the record for the most tickets sold out in Japan (tickets were sold out within 15 minutes of sales across 44 theaters).The new updated rankings for the top ten films that have grossed over ¥10 billion in Japan are:RankMovieGross Revenue (¥ Billion)Year1Demon Slayer: Mugen Train40.7520202Spirited Away31.6820013Titanic27.7719974Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle25.5020255Frozen25.5020146Your Name25.1720167One Piece Film: Red20.3320228Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone20.3020019Princess Mononoke20.18199710Howl's Moving Castle19.602004Looking at the project's growing success in the Japanese entertainment industry, it is not long before the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie sets a foothold in the international market. As of now, it has only been released in a few countries, and many more are to come, based on their release schedule.Fans' reaction to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaking yet another recordFans are excited to know that the movie has broken yet another record in Japan, with many netizens stating that it was much expected. The global hype the movie generated is something that perfectly complements the reputation it is gaining throughout its releases.&quot;After all akaza's story is just so peak no wonder the insane collection,&quot; claimed one fan.&quot;DS is going to break its own record. Amazing storyline and animation. Watched it on the 1st day, gonna rewatch again next week,&quot; added another one.&quot;They going to break all the records and then break the records the set with part 2 and 3,&quot; said a third person.&quot;And people will still say carried by animation like is demon slayer the greatest story every told no but imo I think it came around with a nostalgic feel when the space was oversaturated with a lot of the same concept mostly isekai and that's why people gravitate towards it,&quot; explained a fourth.What are your thoughts on the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie breaking yet another record in Japan? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class Spinoff TV Anime to premiere in October 2025Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc anime movie officially announcedOne Piece Live Action season 3 reveals title and shooting schedule