Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc anime movie officially announced

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, Warner Bros. Japan announced the release window of 2026 for the Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc movie. The announcement was revealed during the 20th Anniversary Gintama Multiverse Festival held in Tokyo, along with a trailer PV for the movie.The upcoming movie will be a revisit of the original story's most thrilling and cherished episode with a completely new production. Several voice actors of the series celebrated the announcement, as well as the fans present at the Tokyo event.Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc anime movie scheduled for 2026As mentioned earlier, Warner Bros. Japan announced this Saturday, August 16, 2025, that the most cherished episode of the series will be revisited as a new anime movie with a completely new production in 2026. One of the most thrilling episodes in the series, the Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc movie announcement won overThe announcement was made at the 20th Anniversary Gintama Multiverse Festival held in Tokyo, which was filled with fans as well as some of the series' renowned voice actors and staff. Voice actors Tomokazu Sugita, Rie Kugimiya, Kazuya Nakai, Susumu Chiba, Kenichi Suzumura, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Tetsuharu Ota, and Mikako Takahashi were all present at the event.Manga Mogura RE (Anime &amp;amp; Manga News) @MangaMoguraRELINK&quot;Gintama&quot; NEW ANIME MOVIE &quot;Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc&quot; OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED! Release Date: 2026A hand-drawn trailer by the series' original creator, Hideaki Sorachi, was also unveiled at the event. After the reveal, several voice actors started commenting on the new movie production, led by Daisuke Sakaguchi, who plays Shinpachi."Yes, we're doing a brand-new Gintama movie! The final part of the 20th Anniversary Project is a film. The title is New Gintama The Movie: Yoshiwara in Flames. We're reconstructing the Yoshiwara arc as a completely new production with entirely new animation. Let's aim for 10 billion yen at the box office!", said SakaguchiThe teaser trailer PV for the Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc anime movie featured a completely different animation style for Gintoki and several other characters. Furthermore, it was an intense presentation, focusing more on the serious and action parts of the series, keeping aside the comedic narratives, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.Additionally, an announcement for the anime adaptation of the spinoff novel Class 3-Z's Ginpachi-sensei was also announced at the event, which will be premiering on October 6, 2025, at midnight.