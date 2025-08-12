  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 12, 2025 13:30 GMT
Kingdom season 6 reveals October 2025 release date and additional cast with new visual (Image via Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost)
On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Kingdom season 6 unveiled the main visual and confirmed the October 5, 2025, debut date. Additionally, the staff disclosed the names of four additional cast members for the upcoming installment.

Produced by Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, Kingdom season 6 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024. The series is based on Yasuhisa Hara's eponymous manga. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing Yasuhisa-san's manga since January 2006.

Kingdom season 6 set to debut on October 5, 2025

According to the latest information from the official staff, the Kingdom season 6 will air its episodes every Sunday at 12:10 am JST on NHK General channel, starting October 5, 2025. However, due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available for streaming on October 4, 2025, in many countries.

The main visual for Kingdom season 6 features Shin, Wang Beng, Mou Ten, and Ou Sen, who will play a major role in the upcoming installment. In the visual, Shin wields Ou Ki's spear, while the others look determined for their battle against General Zhao.

Moreover, the details concerning the cast members of the Qin Military are revealed. Koji Takeda joins the voice cast as Ako, while Dai Matsumoto will play Mako's role. Shinnosuke Tachibana stars as Akakin, while Masaaki Mizunaka voices Katari. The other cast member is Yoshino Nanjo, who will voice Kitari.

The new cast members for the anime (Image via X/@kingdom_animepr)
The new cast members for the anime (Image via X/@kingdom_animepr)

The previously announced cast members are: Sho Komura as Sojin, Yuu Hayashi as Kanto, and Daichi Hayashi as Sotan. Other cast members from the previous seasons will also be featured in the sixth season, including Masakazu Morita as Shin.

The upcoming anime will see the previous staff members reprising their roles. As such, Kenichi Imaizumi directs the season at Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, with Noboru Takagi as the scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are the music composers. Ikimono-gakari is set to perform the opening theme song, Ikite, Sansan, while Sora Tomonari sings the ending theme, Hoko.

Kingdom season 6 will pick up the events from the previous season, and show the battle between Qin and Zhao unfold. Shin shall wield Ouki's spear and head to the battlefield. As such, the upcoming installment will focus on plenty of action sequences and a rich narrative.

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

