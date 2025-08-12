Kingdom season 6 reveals October 2025 release date and additional cast with new visual

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Kingdom season 6 unveiled the main visual and confirmed the October 5, 2025, debut date. Additionally, the staff disclosed the names of four additional cast members for the upcoming installment.Produced by Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, Kingdom season 6 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024. The series is based on Yasuhisa Hara's eponymous manga. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing Yasuhisa-san's manga since January 2006.Kingdom season 6 set to debut on October 5, 2025According to the latest information from the official staff, the Kingdom season 6 will air its episodes every Sunday at 12:10 am JST on NHK General channel, starting October 5, 2025. However, due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available for streaming on October 4, 2025, in many countries.The main visual for Kingdom season 6 features Shin, Wang Beng, Mou Ten, and Ou Sen, who will play a major role in the upcoming installment. In the visual, Shin wields Ou Ki's spear, while the others look determined for their battle against General Zhao.Also read: First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie English dub casts Channing Tatum and Rebecca WangMoreover, the details concerning the cast members of the Qin Military are revealed. Koji Takeda joins the voice cast as Ako, while Dai Matsumoto will play Mako's role. Shinnosuke Tachibana stars as Akakin, while Masaaki Mizunaka voices Katari. The other cast member is Yoshino Nanjo, who will voice Kitari.The new cast members for the anime (Image via X/@kingdom_animepr)The previously announced cast members are: Sho Komura as Sojin, Yuu Hayashi as Kanto, and Daichi Hayashi as Sotan. Other cast members from the previous seasons will also be featured in the sixth season, including Masakazu Morita as Shin.The upcoming anime will see the previous staff members reprising their roles. As such, Kenichi Imaizumi directs the season at Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, with Noboru Takagi as the scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are the music composers. Ikimono-gakari is set to perform the opening theme song, Ikite, Sansan, while Sora Tomonari sings the ending theme, Hoko.Kingdom season 6 will pick up the events from the previous season, and show the battle between Qin and Zhao unfold. Shin shall wield Ouki's spear and head to the battlefield. As such, the upcoming installment will focus on plenty of action sequences and a rich narrative.Also read:This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime confirms October 2025 release date and opening theme with new trailerComic Con India announces 2025-26 schedule with promise of anime showcasesCrunchyroll's partnership with Delta Air Lines brings anime to flights