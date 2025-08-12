First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie English dub casts Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Crunchyroll announced online that the English dub of the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will include Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang, through the official X account.Although the big news focused on the additions to the new cast, the post also revealed the entire cast list for the English dub of the upcoming film. A few of the cast members who have participated in the series will be reprising their roles.The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's English dub cast adds Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang to the rosterThe first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has already started the international premieres on August 8, 2025. Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, that the English dub has been put into production, along with the revelation of Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang joining the roster.Based on the announcement, Channing Tatum will play the role of Keizo, while Rebecca Wang will play the role of Kozuki, both newer characters to the series' anime line, and crucial parts of Akaza's past narrative. Additionally, Crunchyroll also revealed the full English dub cast list for the movie. Several voice actors are returning to the series.As per the list of cast names provided by Crunchyroll:Tanjiro Kamado, voiced by Zach AguilarNezuko Kamado, voiced by Abby TrottZenitsu Agatsuma, voiced by Aleks LeInosuke Hashibira, voiced by Bryce PapenbrookKanao Tsuyuri, voiced by Brianna KnickerbockerGenya Shinazugawa, voiced by Zeno RobinsonGiyu Tomioka, voiced by Johnny Yong BoschTengen Uzui, voiced by Ray ChaseMuichiro Tokito, voiced by Griffin BurnsShinobu Kocho, voiced by Erika HarlacherMitsuri Kanroji, voiced by Kira BucklandObanai Iguro, voiced by Erik Scott KimererSanemi Shinazugawa, voiced by Kaiji TangGyomei Himejima, voiced by Crispin FreemanAkaza, voiced by Lucien DodgeKeizo, voiced by Channing TatumKoyuki, voiced by Rebecca WangThe American actor and director, Channing Tatum, who will play Keizo's character in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, is famous for his roles in several iconic movies, like White House Down, The Lost City, Dog, G.I. Joe, and others.Meanwhile, the Asian-american voice actress Rebecca Wang has played some of the most iconic anime roles, such as Sung Jinah from Solo Leveling, Sayaka Mine from YAIBA: Legendary Samurai, and many more, and will be playing Koyuki.With the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie gradually making its way to worldwide theatres, the fans have been highly ecstatic upon the announcement. Furthermore, the English dub also provides a sigh of relief for many fans who enjoy watching their favorite series and movies in the universal language.Also read:'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess manga set to end with chapter 282Made in Abyss anime set to receive movie series in 2026This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime confirms October 2025 release date and opening theme with new trailer