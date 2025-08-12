First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie English dub casts Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang

  • home icon
By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 12, 2025 07:23 GMT
First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie English dub casts Channing Tatum and&nbsp;Rebecca&nbsp;Wang (Image via Ufotable)
On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Crunchyroll announced online that the English dub of the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will include Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang, through the official X account.

Although the big news focused on the additions to the new cast, the post also revealed the entire cast list for the English dub of the upcoming film. A few of the cast members who have participated in the series will be reprising their roles.

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's English dub cast adds Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang to the roster

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has already started the international premieres on August 8, 2025. Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, that the English dub has been put into production, along with the revelation of Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang joining the roster.

Based on the announcement, Channing Tatum will play the role of Keizo, while Rebecca Wang will play the role of Kozuki, both newer characters to the series' anime line, and crucial parts of Akaza's past narrative. Additionally, Crunchyroll also revealed the full English dub cast list for the movie. Several voice actors are returning to the series.

As per the list of cast names provided by Crunchyroll:

  • Tanjiro Kamado, voiced by Zach Aguilar
  • Nezuko Kamado, voiced by Abby Trott
  • Zenitsu Agatsuma, voiced by Aleks Le
  • Inosuke Hashibira, voiced by Bryce Papenbrook
  • Kanao Tsuyuri, voiced by Brianna Knickerbocker
  • Genya Shinazugawa, voiced by Zeno Robinson
  • Giyu Tomioka, voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch
  • Tengen Uzui, voiced by Ray Chase
  • Muichiro Tokito, voiced by Griffin Burns
  • Shinobu Kocho, voiced by Erika Harlacher
  • Mitsuri Kanroji, voiced by Kira Buckland
  • Obanai Iguro, voiced by Erik Scott Kimerer
  • Sanemi Shinazugawa, voiced by Kaiji Tang
  • Gyomei Himejima, voiced by Crispin Freeman
  • Akaza, voiced by Lucien Dodge
  • Keizo, voiced by Channing Tatum
  • Koyuki, voiced by Rebecca Wang
The American actor and director, Channing Tatum, who will play Keizo's character in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, is famous for his roles in several iconic movies, like White House Down, The Lost City, Dog, G.I. Joe, and others.

Meanwhile, the Asian-american voice actress Rebecca Wang has played some of the most iconic anime roles, such as Sung Jinah from Solo Leveling, Sayaka Mine from YAIBA: Legendary Samurai, and many more, and will be playing Koyuki.

With the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie gradually making its way to worldwide theatres, the fans have been highly ecstatic upon the announcement. Furthermore, the English dub also provides a sigh of relief for many fans who enjoy watching their favorite series and movies in the universal language.

