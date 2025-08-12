'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess manga set to end with chapter 282

The official staff of the comedy manga 'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess unveiled that the manga will conclude with chapter 282, scheduled for release on August 19. The series, created by Robinson Haruhara and illustrated by Hirakei, has delighted readers for more than five years since its April 2019 premiere on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform. With the announcement, MANGA Plus's English translation service ends a successful run that has led to an anime adaptation and gained international renown.'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess concludes successful five-year serialization runThe manga chronicles the humorous exploits of a kidnapped princess who must endure daily &quot;torture&quot; sessions that are surprisingly benign and charming rather than ominous. Known for his earlier work on Senyū, Haruhara is the creator of this distinctive fusion of comedy and slice-of-life masterpiece that has struck a chord with readers all over the world. On May 2, the 17th compilation book volume in the series was published, providing enthusiasts with a sizable collection to peruse.Also read: Takopi's Original Sin anime review: Does this 6-episode series deserve Anime of the Year 2025?The path to the finale wasn't without challenges. 'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess went on hiatus in December as Haruhara prioritized their health, demonstrating the demanding nature of manga serialization. The series returned on December 31, allowing the creator to bring their vision to a proper conclusion with the upcoming final chapter.The manga may be coming to a close, but 'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess will be continuing its story in animated form. A second season has been announced to be released in January 2026. Crunchyroll has pre-announced the series to be streamed in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, as well as in other territories.Also read: After the Villainess' Exile Manga announces anime adaptationA first season of 'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess anime adaptation by David Production, aired from January to March 2024 on Tokyo MX and BS11. Crunchyroll and ABEMA simulcasted the show, and the season included 12 episodes in total. The anime closely followed the comedic nature of the manga while also giving new audiences a wider scope of the manga's uniqueness, contributing to its massive growth in popularity.As the manga concludes and a second season of the anime is anticipated, ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess is set to make a lasting impact on digital manga and anime enthusiasts globally. Readers can expect a satisfying conclusion in the final chapter, while anime fans have more comedic hijinks to look forward to in 2026.Also readShould Haikyu fans give this new volleyball manga a try? Dig It manga initial reviewDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy movie was confirmed even before season 3 (and this latest detail proves it)Toho Animation's financial report shows Mushoku Tensei season 3 releasing in summer 2026