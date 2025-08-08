Demon Slayer had already foreshadowed Nezuko's biggest achievement with a clever move

Throughout the Demon Slayer series, Nezuko has been an integral part of the narrative and a major reason for the story to unfold. The entire sequence of her turning into a demon is what fueled Tanjiro's determination to bring her back, and thus began the story of the series.After becoming a demon, one of the most iconic moments of Nezuko's achievement was at the end of the Swordsmith Village arc, when she became the first demon to conquer the sun. However, the series foreshadowed her feat from the very beginning in a poetic way, which many fans might have overlooked.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.Demon Slayer's clever foreshadowing of Nezuko's iconic featOne of the most iconic scenes from the Demon Slayer narrative was when Nezuko became the first demon to withstand sunlight at the end of the Swordsmith Village arc. Why was the feat monumental and iconic? Because even the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji could not achieve that.It was one of Muzan's primary goals in the series to achieve immunity from sunlight, leading to his constant search for the Blue Spider Lily that supposedly was the solution to the problem. Nekuzo's achievement also sparked Muzan's desire to acquire her as an alternative, since he could not find the flower.Muzan's decision to abandon the idea of finding the Blue Spider Lily and instead focus on obtaining Nezuko's powers shifted the story's direction into the Hashira Training arc and later into the Infinity Castle arc. However, as noted in the introduction, the series didn't first reveal Nezuko's achievement in the Swordsmith Village arc, as it was cleverly foreshadowed in the very first episode.Rino⋆🦢| Muichiro birthday! @zennezudaughterLINKAnd when she was able to defeat the sun, being a demon with distinguished blood in the first place..she became the first demon to achieve Muzan's goal..Thus, Muzan abandoned all his goals and was only willing to risk everything in order to obtain Nezuko and take her power!!In the very first episode of the Demon Slayer anime series, Tanjiro comes back from the mountains to find his whole family slaughtered by demons and Nezuko lying there, bleeding out and gravely injured. Tanjiro grabs Nezuko and carries her to get help before Nezuko reveals her transformation into a demon and fights off Tanjiro.While Giyu arrives and Nezuko is seen protecting Tanjiro instead of trying to hurt him, the narrative of the main story begins, showing Nezuko in a different light than other demons. The major foreshadowing that the fans might have overlooked in the whole segment was that it took place during the daytime and outside.However, not intending to spoil the major feat Nezuko would achieve later, the series poetically showed that the weather was cloudy and covered the sunlight from reaching her. While this attempt did mask the major feat that was about to come, it also hinted towards the same that will turn out to be the biggest pivotal point in the narrative later.Final thoughtsNezuko conquering the sunlight as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)Nezuko's role by the end of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village arc is one of the most significant moments in the series. While it shows her achieving a monumental feat that Muzan himself could not achieve, it also shifts the series' narrative towards a more focused storyline and final stand between the demons and the Slayers.Also read:Demon Slayers fans will start respecting Tengen more when they realize how terrifying the Upper Moons actually wereSasuke's absurd feat undermines Rock Lee in Naruto in more ways than you can imagineIs Takamura stronger than prime Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days? Explored