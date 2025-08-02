Demon Slayers fans will start respecting Tengen more when they realize how terrifying the Upper Moons actually were

The Demon Slayer fandom has always seemed to be divided when it comes to the appraisal of several characters from the series. However, they appear to be mostly in unison about their outlook and thoughts on the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. Many fans dislike Tengen, mainly because of his flashy style and attitude.However, while his personality might be triggering for many, the viewers have forgotten to show appreciation towards him, especially after his feat during the Entertainment District arc. While it may seem like just a typical Hashira and Slayers facing an Upper Rank demon to many, a case study of the matter shows how symbolic it is.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.Uzui's win in Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc is more symbolic than fans may thinkAs the Demon Slayer fans already know, the Entertainment District arc was focused on the Sound Hashira - Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Nezuko, and the Upper Rank Six demons - Gyutaro and Daki. The narrative began with Uzui receiving the assignment to investigate demonic activities at the Entertainment District, with Tanjiro and the others tagging along with the former.While the Upper Rank demons have been around for over 300 years, the last known was killed centuries ago. Despite such extensive time, the Demon Slayer Corps had no information as to who the Upper Ranks demons were or what their powers truly were. For some reason, even the Kasugai crows did not provide any information to the Corps.As Gyutaro and Daki mentioned during the fight, they have collectively killed 22 Hashira after being turned. The reasoning for the lack of information about them can be attributed to the fact that since the Hashira died, no information could be relayed back to the Corps for recording. However, the Upper Rank six demons' presence creates a conflict of narrative in the series.Both Gyutaro and Daki have been in the same Entertainment District for years now and consequently killed 22 Hashira. Even if the Corps had no information about the Upper Ranks, they should've anticipated something and added more Hashira to the charge rather than sending just one - Tengen Uzui. Was it carelessness, or was Uzui so strong that the Corps believed he could take it on his own?While fans discredit Uzui for many reasons, it is undeniable that he, until now, was the only Hashira who survived after fighting an Upper Rank demon, or two in this case. Yes, he had assistance from Tanjiro and the others, but he was still on the verge of death and held on. Furthermore, this battle was with the same demons that killed 22 Hashira before him, which has to count for something.Uzui deserves more credit than the Demon Slayer fandom gives him, as not only being a survivor, but also being one of the people who killed the same Upper Rank demons, something the 22 Hashira before him could not achieve. The lack of Corps information and intel can also be added to his defense and attributed to his strength.Final thoughtsThe Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, is genuinely powerful and deserves more recognition from the Demon Slayer fandom than he gets. His fight in the Entertainment District arc is one of the most monumental feats in the series, as it was the first time in centuries that an Upper Rank demon of the Twelve Kizuki was defeated.Also read:This Demon Slayer character had Muzan's highest trust at one time, and it's not KokushiboYoru manages a feat in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 that even Makima never couldSasuke's absurd feat undermines Rock Lee in Naruto in more ways than you can imagine