Is Takamura stronger than prime Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days? Explored

In the recent release of Sakamoto Days part 2, the fans have been introduced to several new characters with unique traits and personalities. However, among the newer character introductions, they have seemed to be more curious about one old man, Takamura.After seeing the extent of Takamura's strengths and abilities, the fans have been seen going around the series' narrative, with only one question in mind- &quot; Is Takamura stronger than prime Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days?&quot; From a technical standpoint, from everything so far, Takamura is stronger than prime Taro Sakamoto in a straight-up fight.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Sakamoto Days anime and manga series.How is Takamura stronger than prime Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days- A brief comparisonFrom a technical standpoint of everything so far in the Sakamoto Days series, comparing whether Takamura or prime Taro Sakamoto is stronger might not be straightforward, as the timeline shifted. However, given the basic information, Takamura has the scales tipped in his favor.Takamura is a member of the Order, a group of the strongest members within the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), a major antagonist of the Assassin Exhibition of the Century arc. Takamura was introduced into the series as the most feared assassin from the JAA.Additionally, while he might wield an old, simple katana, it is strong enough to cut through museum pillars, the support legs of Tokyo Tower, steel, concrete, and even hold off multiple elite assassins like Sakamoto, Nagumo, Gaku, and Uzuki. Takamura is often referred to as an unstoppable force by the fandom. He possesses sheer speed, cutting precision, and raw destructive force.On the other hand, Taro Sakamoto was a former member of the same Order under the JAA. While he was considered one of the most feared and best assassins in the world, he now runs a convenience store and has let himself go.However, prime Taro Sakamoto was much more fit and agile, earning him the title of the best in the world. Despite this prestigious title, Sakamoto is mainly known for his impressive adaptability. Even in his prime, Taro Sakamoto did not rely on brute force but preferred to be analytical and precise with his targets. This was mainly due to his lack of raw power, unlike Takamura, who is known for it.While prime Taro Sakamoto's impressive destructive feats are notable, they pale in comparison to Tamakura's monstrous cuts that destroyed things most people can only dream of destroying. Even in combat, the old and aging Takamura managed to fight against Sakamoto, Nagumo, Gaku, and Uzuki all at once.Final thoughtsTakamura is an iconic character, or rather, personality in the Sakamoto Days series, who is highly commended by the fandom. While the manga fans know what craziness is about to happen with his entry into the series, anime fans can only wait and buckle up for an action-packed ride.