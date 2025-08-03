This Demon Slayer character could have surpassed Yoriichi (and no, it's not Tanjiro)

When it comes to the Demon Slayer storyline, the possibilities are endless with outcomes, due to the vast majority of unique characters shown throughout the series. Among humans, it is known that Yoriichi Tsugikuni was the strongest Sun Breathing Slayer, the only one capable of taking down Muzan.While Tanjiro, the main protagonist, followed in his footsteps and became the Sun Breathing Slayer of the modern era, there was another possible candidate who could have reached, and maybe even surpassed, Yoriichi's level. The character in question here is Tanjiro's father, Tanjuro Kamado.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.Tanjuro was fully capable of surpassing Yoriichi in Demon Slayer, if he wanted toThroughout the Demon Slayer series, many indications were given about Tanjuro's character by the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, suggesting that he is one of the most powerful Sun Breathers of his timeline. However, in the same breath, Gotouge just gave him a grave illness and the non-determination to associate with the Corps.It has been known that the tradition of worshiping the Sun God has been passed down through the Kamado family timeline, ever since Sumiyoshi Kamado. The same was seen in the series being performed by Tanjuro as a part of the tradition- the Hinokami Kagura dance. Furthermore, it was later revealed that the Hinokami Kagura is, in fact, Sun Breathing when Tanjiro adapted the style.Tanjuro, despite his illness, was able to do the Hinokami Kagura dance all night, which, in other words, means that Tanjuro could constantly use Sun Breathing, something even most powerful Slayers and Hashira could not achieve. To add to it, all twelve forms of Hinokami Kagura, if done in succession, make a thirteenth form that can defeat Muzan, and Tanjiro tirelessly performs it all night.Tanjuro also had something that only he possessed, not even Yoriichi or Tanjiro. Unlike Yoriichi and Tanjiro, who got their scars accidentally, Tanjuro was born with his Demon Slayer Mark. This means the Tanjuro can easily access certain powers like Selfless State and See-Through World quite easily, as he was a natural talent at that.Despite Tanjuro being a natural-born Slayer who might have even could have surpassed Yoriichi Tsugikuni's legacy if he had taken that path, he decided to live a happy life with his family. However, he gradually succumbed to illness and passed away a few years after Tanjiro was born, just before the fateful day when his family was slaughtered by Muzan.Final thoughtsTanjuro with Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)With all the known information from the Demon Slayer series, if Tanjuro Kamado were to follow the path of becoming a Slayer, he would have surpassed Yoriichi's legacy and might even have been able to kill several Upper Rank demons. High chance, the series nerfed his character deliberately with illness and killed him off early so that the narrative would not be disrupted.Also read:Demon Slayers fans will start respecting Tengen more when they realize how terrifying the Upper Moons actually wereThis Demon Slayer character had Muzan's highest trust at one time, and it's not KokushiboKubo's official name for Ichigo's Horn of Salvation form disappoints Bleach fans