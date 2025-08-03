  • home icon
  • Anime
  • This Demon Slayer character could have surpassed Yoriichi (and no, it's not Tanjiro)

This Demon Slayer character could have surpassed Yoriichi (and no, it's not Tanjiro)

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 03, 2025 13:30 GMT
Tanjuro Kamado doing the Hinokami dance as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)
Tanjuro Kamado doing the Hinokami Kagura dance as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

When it comes to the Demon Slayer storyline, the possibilities are endless with outcomes, due to the vast majority of unique characters shown throughout the series. Among humans, it is known that Yoriichi Tsugikuni was the strongest Sun Breathing Slayer, the only one capable of taking down Muzan.

Ad

While Tanjiro, the main protagonist, followed in his footsteps and became the Sun Breathing Slayer of the modern era, there was another possible candidate who could have reached, and maybe even surpassed, Yoriichi's level. The character in question here is Tanjiro's father, Tanjuro Kamado.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Tanjuro was fully capable of surpassing Yoriichi in Demon Slayer, if he wanted to

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Throughout the Demon Slayer series, many indications were given about Tanjuro's character by the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, suggesting that he is one of the most powerful Sun Breathers of his timeline. However, in the same breath, Gotouge just gave him a grave illness and the non-determination to associate with the Corps.

It has been known that the tradition of worshiping the Sun God has been passed down through the Kamado family timeline, ever since Sumiyoshi Kamado. The same was seen in the series being performed by Tanjuro as a part of the tradition- the Hinokami Kagura dance. Furthermore, it was later revealed that the Hinokami Kagura is, in fact, Sun Breathing when Tanjiro adapted the style.

Ad

Tanjuro, despite his illness, was able to do the Hinokami Kagura dance all night, which, in other words, means that Tanjuro could constantly use Sun Breathing, something even most powerful Slayers and Hashira could not achieve. To add to it, all twelve forms of Hinokami Kagura, if done in succession, make a thirteenth form that can defeat Muzan, and Tanjiro tirelessly performs it all night.

Ad

Tanjuro also had something that only he possessed, not even Yoriichi or Tanjiro. Unlike Yoriichi and Tanjiro, who got their scars accidentally, Tanjuro was born with his Demon Slayer Mark. This means the Tanjuro can easily access certain powers like Selfless State and See-Through World quite easily, as he was a natural talent at that.

Despite Tanjuro being a natural-born Slayer who might have even could have surpassed Yoriichi Tsugikuni's legacy if he had taken that path, he decided to live a happy life with his family. However, he gradually succumbed to illness and passed away a few years after Tanjiro was born, just before the fateful day when his family was slaughtered by Muzan.

Ad

Final thoughts

Tanjuro with Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)
Tanjuro with Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

With all the known information from the Demon Slayer series, if Tanjuro Kamado were to follow the path of becoming a Slayer, he would have surpassed Yoriichi's legacy and might even have been able to kill several Upper Rank demons. High chance, the series nerfed his character deliberately with illness and killed him off early so that the narrative would not be disrupted.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications