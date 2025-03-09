  • home icon
Tanjuro's Hinokami Kagura mask may be what kept his family safe in Demon Slayer

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Mar 09, 2025 08:30 GMT
The Hinokami mask may hold a deeper significance in the Kamado Family (Image via Ufotable)
The Hinokami mask may hold a deeper significance in the Kamado Family (Image via Ufotable)

In the first season of the Demon Slayer anime, fans are introduced to the Sun Breathing style. Episode 19 from the anime, as intended by mangaka Kyoharu Gotouge, shows Tanjuro Kamado, Tanjiro's father, performing the Hinokami Kagura dance in the form of a flashback.

The Hinokami Kagura mask and dance form have been passed down through generations in the Kamado family. Despite being shown briefly in the anime, the Hinokami Kagura mask can potentially hold a deep meaning for the Kamado family and may have protected them for centuries.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

The Hinokami Kagura mask from Demon Slayer may contain a hidden truth

Tanjuro has noted that upon learning Hinokami Kagura, one can keep moving without exhaustion. This implication gives a different perspective to the Breathing style. As seen from the anime, while dancing, members of the Kamado family always wear a mask until Tanjiro. A theory can be made based on this notion.

As depicted in the anime, Yoriichi and every member of the Kamado family have their demon slayer mark on the same left side of their forehead. Since, Hinokami Kagura and Sun Breathing are the same, dancing all night might lead to the awakening of the demon slayer mark. The mask could be hiding an awakened mark.

Muzan himself has shown fear of the Sun Breathing style, as it can bypass a demon's regeneration ability and deliver significant damage. Yoruiichi, the first user of the Sun Breathing, has almost defeated Muzan. Upon knowledge of the Sun Breathing being passed onto the Kamado family by Yoriichi, Muzan may have wanted to steer clear of them.

Tanjiro using the Hinokami Kagura in battle (Image via Ufotable)
Tanjiro using the Hinokami Kagura in battle (Image via Ufotable)

In Tanjiro's flashback during the Mount Natagumo arc, the Hinokami Kagura dance, also known as the Dance of the Fire God, is a dance form performed by the Kamado family through generations. They offer the dance to Hinokami on New Year's Day, alongside praying for protection against injuries and disaster.

Later, Tanjiro's father, Tanjuro Kamado, reveals that it is a form of breathing that prevents someone from exhaustion no matter how much they move. Tanjuro insists that whatever may happen, the dance form and earrings must be passed on to Tanjiro.

Sun Breathing has been passed on to Sumiyoshi Kamado by Yoriichi, along with the earrings. The Kamado family has kept his earring ever since. They have also practiced Sun Breathing in their version known as Hinokami Kagura. It is a ritual to pass on the artifact and the breathing style to the future generations of the Kamado family.

Final Thoughts

Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the first demon slayer to use Sun Breathing (Image via Ufotable)
Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the first demon slayer to use Sun Breathing (Image via Ufotable)

Hinokami Kagura, also known as Sun Breathing, is one of the strongest Breathing forms in Demon Slayer. A form powerful enough to defeat any demon, including Muzan himself. Tanjiro uses it for the first time during his battle with Rui, upon remembering a memory of his father performing it. He fuses it with his Water Breathing, giving the fans the first glimpse.

With the upcoming Infinity Castle arc around the corner, Tanjiro finally comes face-to-face with Muzan. Fans wait in anticipation as the story unfolds about how effective the Hinokami Kagura truly is against Muzan.

