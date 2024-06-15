Why Tanjiro would have been the strongest Hashira by Demon Slayer's end, explained

Demon Slayer has mesmerized viewers globally with its intense battles, captivating characters, and rich lore. At its core is Kamado Tanjiro, a young man on a mission to cure his demon-turned sister Nezuko and defeat the sinister Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji. Tanjiro showcases immense growth, both in his fighting prowess and his unwavering resolve and compassion.
As the story unfolds, it becomes clear Tanjiro has the potential to become the mightiest Hashira, the elite soldiers leading the Corps. This stems from his mastery of the Sun-Breathing Style, a formidable technique originating from Yoriichi Tsugikuni.
Disclaimer: The article contains the writer's opinion.
Demon Slayer: Tanjiro's mastery of the Sun-Breathing Style
The Hinokami Kagura, known as the Sun-Breathing Style, is the original technique crafted by Yoriichi Tsugikuni. This fighting style harnesses sun's primal energy, making it very effective against demons. The Kamado family, Tanjiro's ancestors, safeguarded and passed down this ancient ritual dance through generations.
Initially, Tanjiro learned the basic Sun-Breathing Style. But through perseverance and the Corps' guidance, he mastered advanced forms. Each new variation unlocked greater power than before. Tanjiro steadily refined and enhanced his Sun-Breathing prowess, becoming a formidable opponent in the process.
Demon Slayer: The strength of the Sun-Breathing Style
The Sun-Breathing Style is an amazing technique that overpowers demons like no other. Tanjiro's skill with this style shows how strong he could become as a Hashira. The different forms of Sun-Breathing showcase its versatility and might.
The Dance Form's overwhelming power, the Fake Rainbow's disorienting speed - each form poses a unique threat to demons. The Raging Sun protects well, and the Burning Bones, Summer Sun packs a devastating spiral slash, highlighting Sun-Breathing's wide range of abilities.
However, Sun-Breathing's real strength lies in directly countering the demonic powers of Muzan Kibutsuji and his followers. For example, the Setting Sun Transformation aims to behead demons, a difficult feat even for the Hashiras was mastered by Tanjiro.
Demon Slayer: Tanjiro's potential to surpass Yoriichi Tsugikuni
Yoriichi Tsugikuni was the first to learn the Sun-Breathing Style. He is seen as the strongest Demon Slayer ever. He came closer than anyone to defeating Muzan Kibutsuji and his power and skills were greater than anyone else at that time.
However, Tanjiro's journey and potential suggest he could become even stronger than mighty Yoriichi. Tanjiro has a natural talent combined with his strong determination and guidance from the Corps. His ability to use mixed breathing techniques allowed him to push the limits of the Sun-Breathing Style. Additionally, Tanjiro's unique bond with his sister Nezuko, who can withstand sunlight, further increases his potential as a Demon Slayer.
Nezuko's Blood Demon Art, which makes Tanjiro's blade turn red, like Yoriichi's during combats, suggests Tanjiro may have an even greater connection to the Sun-Breathing Style than its legendary founder. Combined with Tanjiro's growing abilities and the possibility of unlocking new, more powerful forms of the Sun-Breathing Style, this could allow him to surpass Yoriichi's skill and emerge as the strongest Hashira by the series' end.
Final thoughts
Kamado Tanjiro's journey in the series has been gripping, filled with challenges, growth, and the pursuit of a noble goal. As he continues to master the Sun-Breathing Style, the original and most powerful technique of the Corps, Tanjiro's potential to become the strongest Hashira becomes increasingly clear.
Related links:
- Why did Sanemi attack Genya in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc? motive explained
- Fans want to see more of Demon Slayer female characters, and Hashira Training anime original scenes prove why
- How is Aoi from Demon Slayer related to Shinobu Kocho? Explained