Why did Sanemi attack Genya in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc? motive explained

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba universe is characterized by strong bonds between characters, detailed pasts, and events full of feelings. One most notable relationship that attracts the audience’s eye is that of Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira, and his brother Genya Shinazugawa. The disagreement between these two brothers goes up to its peak in the Hashira Training Arc.

In the 5th episode, I Even Ate Demons, Sanemi tries to strike Genya's eyes. Sanemi aims to distance Genya from what he considers to be self-destructive behavior through the attack he perpetrates against him during the Hashira Training Arc. This act of violence serves as a desperate bid to prevent his younger brother from continuing to be a part of the Corps, which Sanemi believes will only bring about further ruin.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Sanemi’s attack on Genya in the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Sanemi attacks Genya in episode 5 of the Hashira Training arc (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Sanemi’s act of aggression towards Genya during episode 5 of the Hashira Training arc caught Kamado Tanjiro and the audience off guard. The reason for this outburst was because of Genya's ability to eat demons, which temporarily grants him their attributes and abilities. Having experienced firsthand the horrors brought by these creatures, Sanemi could not accept the fact that his own flesh and blood would willingly partake in such monstrousness.

This assault was more than just a violent display; it was a last-ditch effort on Sanemi’s part to save Genya from himself. As demon slayers, they both understood the realities of their world and the toll it took on individuals both mentally and physically. Sanemi feared that if Genya continued down this path of relying on demonhood he would be lost forever like their mother.

Demon Slayer: The history of the Shinazugawa brothers

Sanemi had to kill his mother to protect Genya (image via Studio Ufotable)

Sanemi and Genya have a tragic history that defines their present-day relationship. Their mother was transformed into a demon, who killed all their siblings except for Genya and Sanemi had to kill her to save him. However, Genya did not know everything about his mother’s death, and that made him resent Sanemi initially as he felt he was responsible for it.

This incident left not only physical but also psychological scars that never fully healed. Genya went from hating Sanemi for killing his mother to understanding why he did it. Sanemi’s love for demon slaying grew strong while on the other hand his brother Genya took a different path in life seeking strength and atonement.

Final thoughts

Sanemi Shinazugawa as shown in the anime series (image via Studio Ufotable)

The bond between Sanemi and Genya is deeply complex, rooted in shared trauma but with contrasting coping mechanisms, as shown by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Sanemi seemingly hated his brother when he attacked him during the Hashira Training arc, but in reality, pure love and protection were the driving forces behind his actions.

Having experienced the same traumatic event, each brother has responded differently; thus creating an abyss that must now be bridged while seeking reconciliation, and understanding each other’s perspectives on how they can move forward without forgetting their past which is full of love and sacrifice

