Fans want to see more of Demon Slayer female characters, and Hashira Training anime original scenes prove why

Demon Slayer's gorgeous animation has captivated people around the globe as much for its breathtaking action scenes as for its engrossing plot lines and memorable cast. The anime is filled with anime original content because of the lack of material from the manga. Ufotable has remained consistent with top-notch animation and impressed fans with season 4's storytelling.

However, some fans have raised concerns about a particular aspect of the current Demon Slayer season. Many important female characters in the anime, like Mitsuri and Shinobu, are also seen in the current arc. With the amount of anime original content being added for other Hashiras, fans want the same treatment for the female characters as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Demon Slayer female characters deserve anime original scenes in the Hashira Training arc

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Demon Slayer: Hashira Training arc spans only eight chapters in the manga, which is quite short considering a whole season is based on it. The anime has been announced to have 8 episodes in total, making the chapter-to-episode ratio 1:1. While that may be the case, the manga doesn't have enough content to cover episodes of average 23 minutes.

The whole arc focuses on the Hashiras and all corps members training to the limits to develop the Mark. This mark would make a big difference in the final fight against Muzan and the Upper Demon Moons. The story in this arc mostly consists of Tanjiro undergoing training with different Hashiras to improve his prowess and hone his control of the Sun Breathing.

The lack of content is why Ufotable has added so much anime original content in the current season. While there has been a larger focus on the male Hashiras for now, there are reasons why we don't see more Shinobu or Mitsuri. Shinobu and Tamayo start working together to experiment with poisons that would be effective against the demons, including Muzan. She had voluntarily opted out of the training.

Mitsuri's training regime (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri did get her screen time in episode 5, however, her part was combined with Obanai and Sanemi. Fans wanted to see more of her training regime or anime original scenes focused on her, as they had for Tengen and Muichiro. Fans were thus left wanting more from the beloved female Hashiras.

"Shinobu deserves the most out of any hashira," one fan said

"no genuinely.. why did mui get a whole ep and mitsuri had to be squished in with obanai and sanemi.." commented another

"honestly id love to see more of shinobu in this season like she and tamayo are literally the key to the next arc..." wrote yet another

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While it is true that many of the female characters have not yet received proper scenes in this season, they had played important parts in the earlier seasons. Some characters like Sanemi and Obanai were only seen during meetings or conversations, so, understandably, they are getting more content in season 4.

Nonetheless, there are still 3 more episodes left for the current season which will provide plenty of time for the female characters to shine. Ufotable might have planned for some special scenes for the Demon Slayer female characters that will give them more definition before the final battle.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback