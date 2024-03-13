Demon Slayer: Why did Kagaya Ubuyashiki ask Tamayo to work with Shinobu? Explained

In the world of Demon Slayer, defeating the immensely powerful demon Kibutsuji Muzan requires the united efforts of many talented demon slayers, each with their own distinct strengths and expertise.
A notable partnership has been formed by Kagaya Ubuyashiki for this fight to increase their chances of defeating Muzan. The partnership is between Tamayo, a demon who rejected her human-killing nature, and Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.
Tamayo's extensive knowledge of demons complements Shinobu's formidable skills as an elite Hashira. Their strategic alliance will allow them to strategize effective tactics for combating Muzan's formidable abilities and devise poisons and drugs to combat his demonic side.
Demon Slayer: Tamayo and Shinobu to work together to defeat Kibutsuji Muzan
Kagaya Ubuyashiki realizes the immense value of both Tamayo and Shinobu in the battle against Kibutsuji Muzan. Thus, he aims to harness their unique strengths and expertise in poison and drugs by bringing them together.
Both the Demon Slayer Corps and Tamayo wish to see Kibutsuji Muzan defeated permanently. While Tamayo is technically a demon, Ubuyashiki recognizes her strong motivation to take down Muzan and conclude his devastating rule through fear.
Their shared objective of eliminating him makes Tamayo an important potential partner for the Demon Slayer Corps. Tamayo's deep understanding of Muzan after many years, including any vulnerabilities he may possess, could significantly help the Demon Slayer Corps in their mission against him.
Further, by working together despite Tamayo's own demonic nature, the two groups hope to better their chances of achieving their common goal of overthrowing Muzan's control once and for all.
Furthermore, the alliance between Tamayo and Shinobu has its roots in their shared background in the fields of poisons and drugs. Tamayo, as a demon and skilled pharmacologist, has committed herself to developing antidotes and researching the nature of demons. Her extensive learning of demon biology and weaknesses allows her to create effective strategies against formidable demons like Muzan.
On the other hand, Ubuyashiki acknowledges Shinobu's expertise in poison-centered combat as she possesses exceptional abilities in utilizing lethal poisons to incapacitate demons. By combining their areas of expertise, Tamayo and Shinobu can devise powerful and innovative methods to fight Muzan's regenerative capabilities.
Their combined learning of toxins and the weaknesses of demons means that, together, they can strategize new ways to prevent Muzan from healing. While Tamayo focuses on understanding demon anatomy and creating antidotes, Shinobu specializes in using poisons offensively. This collaboration between their complementary skills has great potential for combating Muzan's strong regeneration.
Demon Slayer: All you need to know about Tamayo and her motivation to kill Kibutsuji Muzan
Once a human, Tamayo was transformed into a demon by Muzan. However, unlike most demons, she retained her human mind and controlled her urge to harm others. Instead, she focused on understanding demons and finding ways to weaken them.
As a skilled pharmacist, Tamayo developed antidotes to suppress demon instincts and keep them humane. Despite being a demon herself, she deeply cares for humans and works to protect them from other demons, especially Muzan. Her goal is to find a way to defeat Muzan and free herself and others from the curse of demonhood.
Tamayo vehemently opposes Muzan's existence due to the immense suffering he has inflicted upon both humans and demons. Her tragic past, involving being turned into a demon against her will, fuels her desire to eradicate Muzan and free others from the curse of demonhood. Through her research and cooperation with the Demon Slayer Corps, she hopes to find a permanent solution to eliminate Muzan and restore peace to the world.
Final thoughts
The decision to have Tamayo and Shinobu work together against Muzan was strategic. Using Tamayo's knowledge of demons and Shinobu's poison skills would help maximize their chances of success. They hoped to discover Muzan's weaknesses and strategies to end his reign. Tamayo was committed due to her past and desires to free others from demonhood. Together with the Corps, Tamayo and Shinobu remain united to defeat Muzan.