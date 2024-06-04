Why Demon Slayer fans should be upset at Ufotable's season 4 pacing, explained

The popular anime Demon Slayer or Kimetsu no Yaiba, based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, has gained widespread acclaim for its stunning visuals, captivating characters, and gripping storytelling. Studio Ufotable's remarkable animation has been instrumental in the show's success.
However, as fans eagerly awaited season 4, featuring the Hashira Training Arc, concerns arose regarding the pacing as the episodes consistently had an unnecessary amount of anime-original content. Many viewers expressed frustration with the slow unfolding of events, sparking widespread discussions within the community.
Studio Ufotable's deliberate pacing and divergence from the Demon Slayer manga
A significant issue among Demon Slayer fans in season 4 is the unhurried pacing of the Hashira Training Arc. This particular story arc in the manga is relatively compact, covering events over a short timeframe. However, Ufotable's adaptation has drawn criticism for stretching out the pacing, often dedicating an entire episode to content that could have been covered in a single manga chapter.
This pacing concern is evident in the studio's approach to adapting the manga panels. Instead of faithfully animating the panels as depicted in the source material, Ufotable has chosen to incorporate numerous anime-original scenes and sequences, slowing down the story's progression.
This decision has created a noticeable disconnect between the anime's pace and the original manga, leaving many fans dissatisfied and feeling that the studio is not doing justice to the source material's narrative flow.
The anime's Hashira Training Arc highlights notable pacing issues and has stretched out the early events, dedicating full episodes to scenes not present in the original manga. This slows down the arc's pace and creates a disconnect between anime and manga versions.
Addition of anime-only scenes to each Demon Slayer episode
Deviating from the source material has not only slowed the pacing but also led to a sense of disconnect. Manga fans feel the anime fails to capture the story's essence, with added anime-only content feeling like unnecessary filler.
Moreover, the Hashira Training Arc's slow pacing has significantly impacted the season's overall structure. With the arc listed for 8 episodes, pacing issues have resulted in each episode being filled with a significant amount of anime-original content, leaving little room for faithful manga adaptation.
This approach has faced widespread criticism from the fanbase, who expect high quality and faithfulness from the studio's adaptations. Many fans feel the slow pacing and excessive anime-original content have diluted the Hashira Training Arc's impact, robbing it of the intensity and momentum that made it compelling in the manga.
Final thoughts
The Demon Slayer fanbase has every reason to feel let down by the slow pace and excessive anime-only content in Ufotable's adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc. The studio's choice to stray from the source material and stretch out the arc's pacing has created a divide between the anime and manga, leaving many fans frustrated and dissatisfied.
The sluggish progression and overwhelming amount of anime-only scenes have not only diminished the impact of the Hashira Training Arc but have also raised concerns about the overall direction of the fourth season. Fans who have invested time and emotions into the series deserve an adaptation that captures the essence of the original manga, and Ufotable's approach has fallen short of these expectations.
As the Hashira Training Arc unfolds, it remains uncertain whether Ufotable will be able to correct course and deliver a more satisfying adaptation. In the meantime, the series' fans have every right to voice their concerns and demand a more faithful and engaging representation of their beloved series.
