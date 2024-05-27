Is Murata a higher-ranked Demon Slayer than Tanjiro? Explained

The Demon Slayer Corps is an important group that battles dangerous demons to keep people safe. Two members, Murata and Kamado Tanjiro, have made people curious about their ranks in the Corps. Tanjiro is the main character and is well-known for his strong desire to fight powerful demons and his never give up attitude.
While not as famous as Tanjiro, Murata is a skilled and experienced member of the Corps. He has played key roles in many important missions like the Mount Natagumo arc. Murata, however, does not hold an upper rank than Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer Corps, as it was mentioned during the Infinity Castle arc that the latter has already surpassed the Kanoe rank.
The Demon Slayer Corps has a clear system of ranks. Members can earn higher ranks by working hard and showing their abilities against fierce demons. The higher a member's rank, the stronger they are at fighting demons.
Murata vs. Tanjiro Kamado: ranks and abilities in Demon Slayer
Murata is a skilled Demon Slayer with the rank of Kanoe, which is the sixth rank in the Corps' system of ranks. Those with the Kanoe rank are experienced warriors who have proven themselves through many successful missions and by slaying a significant number of demons. Murata's rank shows his skill and experience, as he has navigated the dangerous world of demon-hunting and emerged victorious.
On the other hand, Tanjiro Kamado, the main character of the story, was of the Kanoe rank too. By the time of the Infinity Castle arc, Tanjiro had risen above the Kanoe rank. However, it hasn't been specified clearly in the manga as to which rank Tanjiro is in the Demon Slayer Corps.
Tanjiro's rapid ascent through the ranks reflects his exceptional abilities, his unwavering determination, and his remarkable achievements in facing and defeating powerful demons.
Both Murata and Tanjiro Kamado are skilled in the Water Breathing style. This fighting style is very effective and versatile in the arsenal. However, Tanjiro has a unique advantage, as he also wields the Sun Breathing style, which is rare and powerful. This style gives him extraordinary power and the ability to face even the mightiest demons head-on.
The Demon Slayer Corps' rankings, explained
The ranking system in the Corps is complex and intricate. There are ten distinct ranks in total. These ranks are named after the Heavenly Stems, an ancient Chinese system used to organize time and space.
The lowest rank is Mizunoto, characters obtain this rank after successfully passing the Final Selection exam. This grueling Final Selection takes place in the demon-infested woods of Mount Fujikasane.
From Mizunoto, the ranks progress as follows:
1) Mizunoto, The entry-level rank
2) Mizunoe: The second rank
3) Kanoto: The third rank
4) Kanoe: The fourth-rank
5) Tsuchinoto: The fifth-rank
6) Tsuchinoe: The sixth-rank
7) Hinoto: The seventh-rank
8) Hinoe: The eighth-rank
9) Kinoto: This second-highest rank
10) Kinoe: The top standard rank
Beyond regular ranks lies the esteemed Hashira position, the peak of their strength. To qualify, one must hold Kinoe rank, slay at least 50 demons, or join the elite Twelve Kizuki demons. Hashira enjoys privileges like requesting large funds and answering only to the Ubayashiki family.
Final thoughts
The ranking system crucially determines members' abilities, duties, and growth potential. While Murata holds the respected Kanoe rank, Tanjiro surpassed him, by the time they faced Kibutsuji Muzan. Tanjiro's mastery of Sun Breathing, plus Water Breathing prowess, gives him an edge over peers.
This ranking system showcases the character's dedication, skill, and achievements. As Tanjiro faces greater challenges, his rank and powers will likely rise further, cementing his status as a formidable force against the demonic threat plaguing the land.
