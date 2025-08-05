Orochimaru was just the evil genius needed in Naruto, and his actions clearly show it

The Naruto animanga verse featured several villains and evil characters, but only a few of them are truly iconic. One such character is the former Hidden Leaf Village sannin: Orochimaru. Although the series' primary villain, Orochimaru, played a significant role in the plot progression and his actions often benefited the hero, which helped redeem his character.In his quest for immortality, Orochimaru shows remorse towards humanity when using them. He also reinvented the Reanimation Jutsu, which helps bring back the dead.This article explores the many unexpected acts that Orochimaru did to contribute to the narrative of Naruto. I will also delve into some of his evil deeds and his reasoning for them, helping the audience understand the evil genius behind the villain.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Naruto anime and manga.Orochimaru may have redeemed himself by the end of the Naruto seriesWhen it comes to Orochimaru's evil deeds in the Naruto series, the list can go on endlessly. From pushing Sasuke to betray the Leaf Village to several other conspiracies just so he can fulfill his goal, Orochimaru is truly the main antagonist of the series, at least for the initial parts.However, some of his actions have changed the course of the series in a rather positive way, which are underappreciated by the fandom. To begin with, while he only did things that benefited his goal: to achieve immortality. However, during the process, he achieved many accomplishments that greatly helped during the Fourth Shinobi World War.In his journey to achieve immortality, Orochimaru perfected the Second Hokage's technique, the Reanimation Jutsu. During the Fourth Shinobi World War, he used this jutsu, bringing back all the All Knowing Hokage- Hashirama Senju, Tobirama Senju, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and Minato Namikaze. The previous Hokage then played a significant role in contributing to the war's outcome.Furthermore, when Tsunade was on the verge of death, Orochimaru went on to save her. While even Katsuyu was skeptical of his motives, showing how unexpected it was, Orochimaru's reviving Tsunade was critical to the protagonist's success. Tsunade then went on to continue assisting Naruto and the others in the war.While these were all from the sidelines, against Obito Uchiha, Orochimaru went head-on and assisted Naruto and the other shinobi. He even paralyzed the former at a point so that the others could take advantage of the situation. Even before that, while it was for his own agenda, he gave Sasuke the curse mark that benefited him in the war, and Sasuke was also able to summon Aoda.Final thoughtsWhile the Naruto fandom might still consider his past evil deed and label Orochimaru as completely evil, his contributions during the Fourth Shinobi World War actually tipped the battle in their favor. It is to be noted that Orochimaru's gradual change in character could be seen even before the war commenced.Also read:This Demon Slayer character could have surpassed Yoriichi (and no, it's not Tanjiro)Demon Slayers fans will start respecting Tengen more when they realize how terrifying the Upper Moons actually wereThis Demon Slayer character had Muzan's highest trust at one time, and it's not Kokushibo