  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Orochimaru was just the evil genius needed in Naruto, and his actions clearly show it

Orochimaru was just the evil genius needed in Naruto, and his actions clearly show it

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 05, 2025 12:30 GMT
Orochimaru was just the evil genius needed in Naruto, and his actions clearly show it (Image via Pierrot)
Orochimaru was just the an evil genius needed in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The Naruto animanga verse featured several villains and evil characters, but only a few of them are truly iconic. One such character is the former Hidden Leaf Village sannin: Orochimaru. Although the series' primary villain, Orochimaru, played a significant role in the plot progression and his actions often benefited the hero, which helped redeem his character.

Ad

In his quest for immortality, Orochimaru shows remorse towards humanity when using them. He also reinvented the Reanimation Jutsu, which helps bring back the dead.

This article explores the many unexpected acts that Orochimaru did to contribute to the narrative of Naruto. I will also delve into some of his evil deeds and his reasoning for them, helping the audience understand the evil genius behind the villain.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Naruto anime and manga.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Orochimaru may have redeemed himself by the end of the Naruto series

Ad

When it comes to Orochimaru's evil deeds in the Naruto series, the list can go on endlessly. From pushing Sasuke to betray the Leaf Village to several other conspiracies just so he can fulfill his goal, Orochimaru is truly the main antagonist of the series, at least for the initial parts.

However, some of his actions have changed the course of the series in a rather positive way, which are underappreciated by the fandom. To begin with, while he only did things that benefited his goal: to achieve immortality. However, during the process, he achieved many accomplishments that greatly helped during the Fourth Shinobi World War.

Ad

In his journey to achieve immortality, Orochimaru perfected the Second Hokage's technique, the Reanimation Jutsu. During the Fourth Shinobi World War, he used this jutsu, bringing back all the All Knowing Hokage- Hashirama Senju, Tobirama Senju, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and Minato Namikaze. The previous Hokage then played a significant role in contributing to the war's outcome.

Ad

Furthermore, when Tsunade was on the verge of death, Orochimaru went on to save her. While even Katsuyu was skeptical of his motives, showing how unexpected it was, Orochimaru's reviving Tsunade was critical to the protagonist's success. Tsunade then went on to continue assisting Naruto and the others in the war.

While these were all from the sidelines, against Obito Uchiha, Orochimaru went head-on and assisted Naruto and the other shinobi. He even paralyzed the former at a point so that the others could take advantage of the situation. Even before that, while it was for his own agenda, he gave Sasuke the curse mark that benefited him in the war, and Sasuke was also able to summon Aoda.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ad

While the Naruto fandom might still consider his past evil deed and label Orochimaru as completely evil, his contributions during the Fourth Shinobi World War actually tipped the battle in their favor. It is to be noted that Orochimaru's gradual change in character could be seen even before the war commenced.

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications