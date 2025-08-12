Comic Con India announces 2025-26 schedule with promise of anime showcases

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Comic Con India informed Sportskeeda Anime about its 2025-26 season schedule. The mega season will kick off in Hyderabad from October 31 to November 2, setting the stage in one of India’s most vibrant and fast-emerging pop culture hubs.

Spanning several months across different cities in India, the event promises fans global guest lineups, anime showcases, epic cosplay, a diverse collection of merchandise, Q&A panels, and interactive fan zones. The festival will be exclusively ticketed through District by Zomato.

Comic Con India announces Hyderabad event details

Hyderabad to kick off 2025-26 Season (Image via Comic Con India)

Spanning several months, the festival will unite fandoms across the country in an unforgettable celebration of anime, comics, cosplay, gaming, films, TV, merchandise, and more. In Hyderabad, fans can look forward to meeting their favorite global guests, witnessing exclusive stand-up comedy and music performances, exploring exclusive merchandise launches, immersing themselves in fan zones, and seeing some of India’s best cosplayers.

Chun-Li Cosplay as seen in the festival (Image via Comic Con)

The return to Hyderabad is especially significant, as last year, the Hyderabad Comic Con drew a record-breaking 40,000-plus attendees, bringing fans from different fandoms all under one roof.

With that, the festival promises that the three-day Hyderabad edition will raise the bar even higher, blending the best of pop culture and esports thrills. The festival is set to feature anime showcases, competitive gaming arenas, interactive Q&A panels, immersive fan zones, and more, all aimed to deliver a never-before experience for fans of all ages.

Gundam Cosplay as seen in the festival (Image via Comic Con)

"We are excited to announce the beginning of another chapter of Comic Con India, with Hyderabad being the first host city. We are bringing the best line-up of celebrities and guests to each city, tailored to match the unique interests and passions of their own," Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, said.

As shared by Akshat Rathee, Comic Con will be bringing the best line-up of guests to each city. The festival will create a deeper, more immersive experience for fans across India by featuring global pop culture icons, India’s most passionate cosplay community, thrilling esports battles, exclusive panels, and launches, all aimed at celebrating everything that falls under the pop culture fans love.

Blue Beetle Cosplay as seen in the festival (Image via Comic Con)

"Hyderabad has rapidly evolved into one of India’s most dynamic cultural and creative hubs. With its booming tech industry, a young and enthusiastic fanbase, and a growing appetite for global pop culture, the city is the perfect launchpad for Comic Con India’s grand 2025-2026 season. We hope to see massive engagement in Hyderabad as we kick start our biggest season yet," Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said.

The tickets for Hyderabad Comic Con 2025-26, happening from October 31 to November 2, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, are now live on District by Zomato.

