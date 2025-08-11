Every Easter Egg in Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 trailer you might have missed

Netflix has just revealed the first trailer for One Piece Live Action season 2, offering fans a glimpse of the flesh-and-blood Straw Hat Pirates as they continue their seafaring journey. The second season of Netflix’s real-life adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate-themed story finally takes the Straw Hats into the Grand Line, covering the story from the Loguetown Arc to the Drum Island Arc.Although One Piece Live Action season 2 is set to premiere in 2026, Netflix has already confirmed that season 3 of the show will soon enter production. This renewal reflects complete confidence in the project, whose first season was widely praised for capturing the unique spirit of Oda’s story, a blend of adventure, comedy, and epicness, while adapting it to a very different medium.One Piece Live Action season 2 is expected to elevate the story with greater scope and intensity, introducing new characters and raising the stakes. This first trailer, though brief, teases what to expect from the upcoming adaptation. Read on for an in-depth analysis of all the spoilers and Easter Eggs hidden in this highly anticipated trailer, which was released on August 10, 2025, during the annual One Piece event in Tokyo.Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from One Piece Live Action season 2.Every detail of One Piece Live Action season 2’s first trailer, explainedReverse Mountain, Loguetown, and Whisky PeakLaboon and Reverse Mountain in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece Live Action season 2's trailer opens with the Going Merry sailing toward Reverse Mountain, the place where the four seas converge into the Grand Line’s first half, the “Paradise”. The Straw Hats are set to navigate through Reverse Mountain to enter the Grand Line, but first, they will encounter Crocus, a former member of the Roger Pirates, and the whale Laboon.After a brief shot of Loguetown, the city famed as both the birthplace and execution site of Gol D. Roger, there’s a sequence of Roronoa Zoro exploring a lush forest, likely on Little Garden. The Straw Hats will venture on this island before reaching Drum. Funnily enough, in this scene, Zoro is wearing a bucket hat reminiscent of the one typically sported by Bleach’s Kisuke Urahara.The city of Whisky Peak on Cactus Island in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)The trailer then cuts to Cactus Island, showing it from a distance before focusing on the Straw Hats walking into the town of Whisky Peak, which is depicted with a typical western aesthetic. Unbeknownst to Luffy and the others, the citizens of Whisky Peak are all professional bounty hunters and Baroque Works agents plotting their demise. Thankfully, Zoro will take charge, single-handedly defeating all the enemies.In the next scene, the focus shifts to Loguetown, illuminated at night by the vibrant lights of Buggy’s circus. This suggests that, unlike in the original story, Buggy aims to ensnare not only Luffy but the entire Straw Hat crew. Oblivious of Buggy’s revenge schemes, Luffy is shown staring at the platform where Gol D. Roger was executed several years earlier.Smoker, Nico Robin, and Nefertari Vivi appearSmoker as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Then, a brief sequence shows Nami and Usopp’s unexpected encounter with Brogy, a Giant dwelling on Little Garden together with his friend Dorry. The stakes rise further as the trailer introduces Miss All-Sunday, i.e., Nico Robin, during her tenure as a member of Baroque Works. As expected by her Miss All-Sunday incarnation, Robin wears a white fur-lined coat, white high-heeled boots, and the iconic white cowboy hat.Robin is seen using her Devil Fruit powers to enter an unknown building. Flanking the door she opens are statues of Sengoku and Kong, suggesting that the building is a Marine base. None of this was in the original story, which hints that One Piece Live Action season 2 will expand Miss All-Sunday’s role with some brand-new scenes.Nico Robin/Miss All-Sunday as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)A shot of Zoro in his iconic battle stance, bandana tied around his head and his three swords gripped firmly, is followed by the appearance of Smoker, the Marine officer commanding Loguetown. True to his manga and anime counterpart, Smoker has a muscular body and silvery-white hair, complemented by his signature cigars, Marine jacket, Seastone jitte, and even the unmistakable Billower Bike.Smoker’s Billower Bike has a Marine symbol etched into the wheel’s metallic surface, which showcases incredible attention to detail. Next, Luffy is shown leaping through Little Garden’s forest, before the trailer cuts to Sanji stealthily entering a house. This, in particular, appears to be a clear reference to Sanji’s brilliant and cunning exploits under the guise of Mr Prince.Nefertari Vivi/Miss Wednesday as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)After a brief focus on Usopp, shown with his trademark sniping goggles, the trailer introduces Miss Wednesday, i.e., Nefertari Vivi, the princess of Arabasta who infiltrated Baroque Works to learn the identity of the organization’s mysterious leader.Vivi is wielding her Peacock Slashers weapons in a nighttime setting, which suggests that this scene is part of the fight in which Zoro defeated all of the bounty hunters and Frontier Agents present on Whisky Peak to protect his sleeping comrades.Nami's brand-new fight with Alvida and Luffy's GatlingLuffy vs Smoker as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)One after another, the Straw Hat Pirates are depicted battling in what appears to be Buggy’s circus in Loguetown. Zoro wields Yubashiri and Sandai Kitetsu, the two swords he acquired in Loguetown. There's also a scene of Nami fighting Alvida. This adds a twist to the narrative, as it's a confrontation not present in the original story.Alvida is in her skinny state, which is consistent with her consumption of the Slip-Slip Fruit. As for Nami, she employs her staff to perform some acrobatic moves, suggesting that One Piece Live Action season 2 will show the “Cat Burglar” in direct, close-combat scenes, unlike the original story.In the next sequence, Luffy unleashes his Gum-Gum Gatling attack, possibly referencing his fight against Smoker in Loguetown, where his moves were ineffective against the Marine officer’s Logia powers. Finally, the trailer concludes with a striking scene of the Going Merry ascending Reverse Mountain. Luffy radiates excitement as the ship seemingly approaches Laboon.This is the last cut before the screen transitions into One Piece Live Action season 2’s logo, followed by the announcement of a future season 3.A recap of what to expect from One Piece Live Action Season 2In One Piece Live Action season 2, the Straw Hat Pirates will test their bonds and determination against escalating challenges. Monkey D. Luffy (portrayed by Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (portrayed by Mackenyu), Nami (portrayed by Emily Rudd), Usopp (portrayed by Jacob Romero), and Sanji (portrayed by Taz Skylar) are set to encounter a vibrant mix of allies and adversaries during their exploration of the Grand Line.The new faces include Smoker (portrayed by Callum Kerr), Tashigi (portrayed by Julia Rehwald), Nefertari Cobra (portrayed by Sendhil Ramamurthy), Nefertari Vivi/Miss Wednesday (portrayed by Charithra Chandran), Galdino/Mr 3 (portrayed by David Dastmalchian), Nico Robin/Miss All-Sunday (portrayed by Lera Abova), and Crocodile/Mr 0 (portrayed by Joe Manganiello).Of course, there’s also Tony Tony Chopper, who will be brought to life through CGI and the voice and facial capture by Mikaela Hoover. The trailer shows some of the new characters, raising the anticipation to see all of the new additions to the story, in particular the charismatic leader of the Baroque Works, Crocodile.Chopper as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)The trailer also implies that One Piece Live Action season 2 made some slight changes to the original story, likely an attempt to adapt the narrative to a different medium while adding fresh twists to the events. One Piece Live Action season 2 will adapt the events set in Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, paving the way for season 3 to cover the climax of the Arabasta Arc.Looking forward to the show's release in 2026, the project promises to combine an amazing visual experience with the spirit of the One Piece series, in a mix capable of entertaining both newcomers drawn to Luffy's adventures through Netflix's adaptation and long-time fans.