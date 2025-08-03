One Piece chapter 1157: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1157 is scheduled for release on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the Manga Plus website. While Oda has not decided to take a break for the coming week, Weekly Shonen Jump will be celebrating a holiday, due to which the manga will see a change from its usual schedule.The latest One Piece chapter followed a confrontation between the Roger Pirates and the Kuja Pirates, highlighting the unparalleled beauty of Shakuyaku. Additionally, a glimpse was given into Roger and Garp’s unending rivalry, as both formidable figures showed off their battle prowess. Finally, the chapter ended as Rocks D. Xebec unveiled his plan to take down the World Government.There are currently no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1157, but leaks and spoilers may come out on time since Oda will not be going on hiatus. Based on the story’s timeline, the next installment may finally focus on the events of the God Valley Incident, a major turning point in the world of One Piece.One Piece chapter 1157 details explored: Release date, time, and where to readOne Piece chapter 1157 will be released at 12 am JST on Monday, August 18, 2025. A majority of International fans will gain access to the chapter on August 17 itself, while some, including Japanese readers, will be able to read it on Monday morning.The release date and time of One Piece chapter 1157 in different time zones are as follows:TimezoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific Standard TimeSunday,August 17, 20258 amEastern Standard TimeSunday,August 17, 202511 amBritish Summer TimeSunday,August 17, 20254 pmCentral European Summer TimeSunday,August 17, 20255 pmIndian Standard TimeSunday,August 17, 20258:30 pmPhilippine Standard TimeSunday,August 17, 202511 pmJapanese Standard TimeMonday,August 18, 202512 amAustralia Central TimeMonday, August 18, 202512:30 amWhere to read One Piece chapter 1157?There are three options for fans to read One Piece chapter 1157 online. It can be accessed for free immediately after release on Viz’s official website and Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform.Additionally, the chapter will be available on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, though a monthly subscription fee will have to be paid to read it.One Piece chapter 1156 recapOne Piece chapter 1156, titled Idols, began by showcasing the Kuja Pirates, whose beauty influenced Marines and pirates alike. While Gloriosa was the leader of the crew, its most popular member was Shakuyaku, or Shakky. She had left a deep mark on the Roger Pirates and their captain, Gol D. Roger, who confronted the Kuja Pirates in order to take her with him.While this was hurtful to Gloriosa, who loved Roger, Shakky was unmoved by those in front of her. Rather, unwilling to submit to the pirates, she kicked Gaban and beat Roger up. The only one Shakky showed consideration toward was Rayleigh. The brief meeting between these crews was interrupted by Garp, who was rapidly approaching with his forces.While the Kuja Pirates escaped, Roger countered Garp’s Meteor Fist with his sword attack called Aramitama. The scene then shifted to Elbaph, where Loki had nearly drowned while trying to escape on a ship. Ida tried convincing the boy to live with her, but was harshly turned down.Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)The Accursed Prince had grown to hate the weakness of those around him and dreamt of being free like Xebec. However, despite his attempts to follow the pirate, he never succeeded.Finally, several months after the Rocks Pirates had taken over Hachinosu, Silver Axe entered the island intending to join the crew. At the same time, Xebec outlined his plan to defeat Imu and the World Government. This involved claiming two Devil Fruits, one of which was present in Elbaph and needed to be consumed by Harald.Another condition was to find the Galley-La, though there was little proof that the Giants existed and even less of a chance that they would follow him. Xebec believed that Harald was necessary for that very purpose. When Kaido suggested that they could use their strength to defeat Harald, however, Xebec beat him up for insulting his friend.At the end of the chapter, Xebec told those who didn’t trust him to leave, but promised that the others would reach the world’s summit.What to expect from One Piece chapter 1157 (speculative)?The Roger Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece chapter 1157 will mostly cover the God Valley Incident, where the Rocks Pirates attack the World Nobles, but Garp and Roger ultimately defeat Xebec. The Roger Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece chapter 1157 will mostly cover the God Valley Incident, where the Rocks Pirates attack the World Nobles, but Garp and Roger ultimately defeat Xebec. However, given the mysterious nature of this event, several shocking truths are expected to be revealed, challenging what fans have long considered to be true.Additionally, One Piece chapter 1157 may also show Elbaph's treasured Devil Fruit and the other fruit that Xebec desperately sought. The suspicious circumstances surrounding Harald's death and Imu's influence over the Giant king could be explored simultaneously.