One Piece chapter 1156 raw scans: Rocks D. Xebec addresses his crew as the Roger Pirates clash in epic sea fights

One Piece chapter 1156's raw scans and full spoilers offer fans an in-depth look at the latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's pirate-themed manga. Packed with much more detail than the initial text-based leaks, these spoilers provide enhanced context. It helps set the stage for the chapter’s official release on August 4, 2025, on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and app.

According to the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1156, the story continues to delve into the past. It retraces the events that led up to the God Valley Incident. A grotesque encounter occurs between the Roger Pirates and the Kuja Pirates.

Gloriosa and Shakuyaku lead this face-off, which escalates into chaos when Garp arrives to confront Roger. Meanwhile, Rocks D. Xebec assembles his crew in preparation for a future all-out assault on the World Government.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1156.

One Piece chapter 1156 raw scans reveal Rocks D. Xebec's plan to overthrow the World Government

The romantic entanglements between Roger Pirates and Kuja Pirates

The cover depicts Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Nami, as well as Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban (Image via Toei Animation)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1156 open with a special double-page color spread. It replaces the usual cover story centered on Yamato's pilgrimage across Wano. This spread honors the Roger Pirates and the crew destined to surpass them, the Straw Hat Pirates, the main protagonists of the One Piece story.

Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban of the Roger Pirates are depicted alongside Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and Sanji of the Straw Hat crew. The other Straw Hats are also present in the drawing, but they appear in a more secondary position.

One Piece chapter 1156, titled Idols, continues the flashback from the previous installments. As the chapter begins, the narrator explains that four decades before the present time, the Kuja Pirates were so popular that even their bounty posters were sold for high prices.

Gloriosa as seen in her youthful days (Image via Toei Animation)

The crew, consisting entirely of female warriors from Amazon Lily’s Kuja tribe, was led by Gloriosa. However, it was her second-in-command, Shakuyaku, who was the most popular of the group.

One Piece chapter 1156 reveals that the Roger Pirates once confronted the Kuja Pirates because Gol D. Roger wanted to take Shakuyaku with them. However, Shakuyaku refused to join Roger and even attacked him, declaring that she belonged to no one.

Then, Gloriosa hugged Roger while openly declaring her love for him, but Roger told her to move aside as her presence prevented him from admiring Shakuyaku. Silvers Rayleigh, the number two of the Roger Pirates, was the only crew member not to be captivated by Shakuyaku’s stunning beauty.

Impressed by his restraint, Shakuyaku told Rayleigh that he and his comrades could take all of their treasures. She then winked at him before leaving. Rayleigh couldn’t help but blush.

Roger and Garp's thrilling Haki clash

Garp and Roger developed a unique relationship (Image via Shueisha)

Out of nowhere, a Navy ship led by Monkey D. Garp approached rapidly. At the sight of Garp, the Kuja Pirates immediately fled. The Roger Pirates, instead, prepared to battle.

Garp attacked with his formidable Haki-infused fist, and Roger countered with a powerful sword technique called “Wild Soul” (Ara Mitama, in the original Japanese). The clash between Roger and Garp’s attacks, both imbued with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, unleashed enormous flashes of black lightning all around.

After this thrilling power struggle, One Piece chapter 1156 shifts its focus to Elbaph, where Ida asks Loki to come live with her and Hajrudin. Loki, determined to join the Rocks Pirates to travel the world with them, rejected the offer without a second thought.

The Rocks Pirates in Hachinosu

Hachinosu, the base of the Rocks Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1156 then shifts the narration, this time to Hachinosu, now become Xebec’s “Pirate Island”. A man named Kyou the Yakuza arrived on the island and attacked some random pirates he encountered.

This individual, a large, muscular man wearing sunglasses and a dark kimono decorated with axes, had a big tattoo on his chest and wielded a huge axe. The chapter mentions that this person would later become a rival to Shiki and be famous as “Silver Axe”.

Then, a double spread depicts the Rocks Pirates, recently joined by some new members, namely Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom”, Streusen, Captain John, Kaido, and Barbel. This latter one is revealed to be a catfish, Fish-Man.

The Rocks Pirates were based in the enormous skull-shaped rock at the center of Hachinosu. Notably, the rock lacked the two eye-like holes. As shown in One Piece chapter 1156, they were created by Rocks D. Xebec. Believing it would make the rock look better, the pirate drilled two massive holes into it.

The Rocks Pirates included some fearsome individuals (Image via Toei Animation)

In front of his subordinates, who, in addition to the earlier members, included Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate, Shiki, Buckingham Stussy, Don Marlon, Ochoku, and Ganzui, Xebec explained his plan to overthrow the World Government. Xebec stated that they needed to find two Devil Fruits, one of which was kept in Elbaph.

Xebec said that he wanted King Herald to eat that particular Devil Fruit to ensure it would achieve its full potential. He then added that they needed to find the Giants from the Galleila group, who had recently gone missing.

One Piece chapter 1156 concludes with Xebec’s bold claim that Elbaph would be crucial in his plan to destroy the Holy Land of Mary Geoise. If they didn’t believe him, they could get lost and leave immediately.

Xebec remarked that they were free to follow him on the “destined day” or not, but if they made up their mind to go with him, he would show them what lay at the top of the world.

