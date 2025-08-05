One Piece anime reveals official schedule for August and early September 2025

The One Piece anime is currently adapting the climax of the Egghead Arc, where the Straw Hat Pirates are caught in the World Government’s plot to assassinate Dr. Vegapunk. Last week’s episode focused on the heartfelt reunion between Bartholomew Kuma and his adoptive daughter, Jewelry Bonney, as Kuma arrived just in time to protect her from the ruthless Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.Despite Kuma’s fierce attack on Saturn, the evil Gorosei regenerates and, seething with rage, orders a Buster Call on Egghead. This week’s episode will likely depict the Buster Call burning down the island in a ravaging assault. The One Piece anime has also revealed the titles of episodes airing throughout August and early September 2025, disclosing a schedule that promises exciting and unexpected moments ahead.One Piece confirms the titles for episodes 1140-1142, teasing Vegapunk’s message and the arrival of the Elbaph GiantsThe trusted leaker @pewpiece just revealed the titles for the next three episodes of the One Piece anime with a post on his personal X account. These episodes are scheduled to air from August to early September 2025.Episode 1140: The Admired Hero – The Warrior of Liberation That Rescues BonneyEpisode 1141: Reliable Reinforcement! Dorry and Brogy Arrive!Episode 1142: Come In World – Vegapunk’s MessageAs it’s already known, episode 1139, titled Destroy Egghead – The Buster Call Is Invoked, airs this Sunday, August 10. The following episodes, 1140 and 1141, are scheduled to air on Sunday, August 17, and Sunday, August 24, respectively. On Sunday, August 31, the original storytelling will be temporarily paused for a special recap episode. The manga adaptation will resume with episode 1142, which will be broadcast on Sunday, September 7.Vegapunk and Saint Saturn (Image via Toei Animation)The episode titles suggest that Toei Animation intends to closely follow the manga’s original content without adding filler, at least for now. The only deviation from the original story is the anime break scheduled for August 31, during which the usual weekly episode will be replaced by a recap hosted by Tony Tony Chopper to talk about the Elbaph Giants. This decision is likely driven by the need to maintain the current 1:1 ratio between manga chapters and anime episodes, which would be difficult to sustain given Eiichiro Oda’s frequent breaks that narrow the gap between the manga and the anime. Of course, fans might still be upset by this announcement, as it’s not the first time a recap episode has slowed the pacing of the Egghead Arc’s anime adaptation.Dorry and Brogy (Image via Toei Animation)The leaked episode titles give a sneak peek of what’s coming in the One Piece anime. Without revealing too much to avoid manga spoilers, episode 1140 is expected to focus on Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation as he springs back into action to protect Bonney. Episode 1141 centers on Dorry and Brogy’s unexpected arrival on Egghead, likely to help the Straw Hats break free from the encirclement. Lastly, episode 1142 will feature Dr. Vegapunk sending a message to the world, possibly revealing some shocking truths. It’s worth noting that starting with episode 1139, which airs this Sunday, the anime will switch the current opening theme, GRe4n BOYZ’s Tenshi to Akuma, to a new opening called Carmine. The song will be performed by the Japanese rock band ELLEGARDEN. Additionally, a new ending theme, Punk by Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie, will replace muque’s The 1.Related LinksEvery One Piece swordsmanship style, explainedOne Piece: Straw Hat Pirates vs Cross Guild fight would break the internet4 darkest One Piece arcs (&amp; 4 that are the most lighthearted)