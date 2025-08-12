Crunchyroll's partnership with Delta Air Lines brings anime to flights

On Monday, August 11, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it has partnered with Delta Air Lines to introduce a "specially curated" selection of anime to be added to the in-flight entertainment later this year. While the company has yet to reveal the titles, it has been teased that it will feature over 2,000 series and 50,000 episodes.
Crunchyroll, founded as Funimation and later acquired and rebranded by Sony Pictures Television, is an over-the-top subscription video-on-demand streaming service for anime. While the company has a huge market worldwide, it is constantly trying to expand its reach. As part of this, they have now partnered with Delta Air Lines.
Crunchyroll to bring over 2,000 anime to Delta Air Lines
On Monday, August 11, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it has partnered with Delta Air Lines to allow passengers to watch anime during flights on seatback screens. The company is set to introduce a "specially curated" selection of anime to the in-flight entertainment later this year.
It has been teased that the "specially curated" selection will feature over 2,000 series, 50,000 episodes, and 25,000 total hours of content accessible through 169,000 seatback screens across Delta’s fleet.
While the company has yet to reveal the exact titles that will be featured in the library, as hinted by Pahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, the lineup will feature a mix of genres from action and adventure to romance, curated exclusively for Delta Air Lines.
Additionally, the partnership includes a SkyMiles member perk on over 900 aircraft. Passengers who log in through Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their personal devices receive an exclusive 24-hour trial of the streaming service, which offers the same expansive catalog. This membership trial can be used during the flight or after landing, with some restrictions.
Rahul Purini also shared a statement about the partnership. In his statement to The Wrap, he expressed that the deal offers passengers the chance to immerse themselves in anime during long flights and also continue watching them later on the streaming platform's app.
There is nothing better on a long flight than immersing yourself in the rich storytelling and world-building of anime. Fans can go deep on one series or sample one episode of many series – from action to adventure, romance, and more. And when they get hooked, they can continue their experience on the Crunchyroll app.
The company will roll out its anime to Delta Air Lines' in-flight entertainment later this year.
