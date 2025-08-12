Crunchyroll's partnership with Delta Air Lines brings anime to flights

On Monday, August 11, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it has partnered with Delta Air Lines to introduce a "specially curated" selection of anime to be added to the in-flight entertainment later this year. While the company has yet to reveal the titles, it has been teased that it will feature over 2,000 series and 50,000 episodes.

Ad

Crunchyroll, founded as Funimation and later acquired and rebranded by Sony Pictures Television, is an over-the-top subscription video-on-demand streaming service for anime. While the company has a huge market worldwide, it is constantly trying to expand its reach. As part of this, they have now partnered with Delta Air Lines.

Crunchyroll to bring over 2,000 anime to Delta Air Lines

Crunchyroll partners with Delta Air Lines (Image via Crunchyroll, Delta Air Lines)

On Monday, August 11, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it has partnered with Delta Air Lines to allow passengers to watch anime during flights on seatback screens. The company is set to introduce a "specially curated" selection of anime to the in-flight entertainment later this year.

Ad

Trending

It has been teased that the "specially curated" selection will feature over 2,000 series, 50,000 episodes, and 25,000 total hours of content accessible through 169,000 seatback screens across Delta’s fleet.

The deal will feature Delta Skymiles member perk (Image via Delta Air Lines)

While the company has yet to reveal the exact titles that will be featured in the library, as hinted by Pahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, the lineup will feature a mix of genres from action and adventure to romance, curated exclusively for Delta Air Lines.

Ad

Additionally, the partnership includes a SkyMiles member perk on over 900 aircraft. Passengers who log in through Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their personal devices receive an exclusive 24-hour trial of the streaming service, which offers the same expansive catalog. This membership trial can be used during the flight or after landing, with some restrictions.

Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll (Image via Crunchyroll)

Rahul Purini also shared a statement about the partnership. In his statement to The Wrap, he expressed that the deal offers passengers the chance to immerse themselves in anime during long flights and also continue watching them later on the streaming platform's app.

Ad

There is nothing better on a long flight than immersing yourself in the rich storytelling and world-building of anime. Fans can go deep on one series or sample one episode of many series – from action to adventure, romance, and more. And when they get hooked, they can continue their experience on the Crunchyroll app.

Ad

The company will roll out its anime to Delta Air Lines' in-flight entertainment later this year.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More