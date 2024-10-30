8 Anime to watch on Diwali for the Indian anime fans

As Diwali draws near, it is time to celebrate the victory of good over evil, and there's no better way to do that for anime fans than watching their heroes light up their favorite anime worlds! Just like how firecrackers brighten the night sky, anime characters tend to burst through challenges with courage and heart.

With that in mind, here we have brought you eight anime that feature characters capable of battling fierce enemies head-on, reminding everyone there is always a glimmer of hope. The good thing is that one would not need to go through different streaming platforms to watch these anime as they are available on Crunchyroll.

The Promised Neverland, Bleach, and 6 other anime to watch on Diwali for Indian anime fans

1) Chainsaw Man

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, a once poverty-stricken orphan boy who used to hunt Devils to pay off his deceased father's debts. However, after being betrayed by the Yakuza, Denji formed a contract with the Chainsaw Devil Pochita, allowing him to become a devil-human hybrid called Chainsaw Man,

This ability essentially saw Denji be recruited into Public Safety, where he was granted the opportunity to use his newly acquired powers to take down powerful devils, safeguarding the world.

2) NieR:Automata Ver1.1a

2B as seen in NieR Automata Ver 1.1a (Image via A-1 Pictures)

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a follows the story of YoRHa 2-gou B-gata, a man-made android YoRHAa soldier sent to Earth to fight back against the alien forces that took control over the planet ages ago. This battle sees the "2B" fight against Machine Lifeforms as a last stand for humanity.

While the anime may not entirely fit the same theme due to 2B's existential crisis and questions about the sacrifices she must make for humanity's sake, it mainly showcases the fight between good and evil. Therefore, NieR:Automata Ver1.1a could be a great anime watch for Diwali.

3) Trigun Stampede

Vash as seen in Trigun Stampede (Image via Orange)

Trigun Stampede follows the story of "Vash the Stampede" as he aims to stop his brother, "Million Knives," from killing all humans. Both Vash and Knives had a special connection with the artificial plants that humanity created to help them survive on inhabitable planets. Knives was seemingly aware of what the plants went through and wanted to take down humanity for it.

Therefore, Vash is on a mission to stop his brother Knives. In this mission, he is joined by two investigative reporters, Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro.

4) Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, Ranking of Kings

Curran, Nick, Zem, and Tiana as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys)

Ningen Fushin follows the story of four characters, Nick, Tiana, Zem, and Curran, all of whom meet at a tavern. Just as they share their stories, it is revealed that all four of them had been previously betrayed. Hence, they developed a deep-seated distrust of humanity.

Another common thing between them was the lack of funds. Hence, the four adventurers decide to form a party and rank up to make as much money as possible to spend on their respective hobbies. While they did have selfish reasons for forming a party, they are touted to save the world from an unfathomable peril.

5) Senyu

Alba and Ross as seen in Senyu (Image via Ordet, LIDENFILMS)

Senyu follows the story of humanity against demons. A thousand years ago, the demon lord Rchimedes was sealed away by the legendary hero called Creasion. Just as humanity was leaving peacefully, a mysterious hole opened out of nowhere, connecting the demon and human spheres. Hence, the human king summoned all of Creasion's descendants hoping to find a new legendary hero.

Among the descendants was the amateur adventurer Alba Frühling. While his skills are not top-notch, he is accompanied by the talented soldier Ross, who helps the young hero whenever he is in a pinch. These two take on the difficult endeavor of defeating the demon lord against all odds.

6) The Promised Neverland

Ray and Emma as seen in The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

The Promised Neverland follows the story of the orphans at the Grace Field House. The children were looked after by their "Mama," Isabella, and lived a happy life. However, the horrifying truth is that the children were being raised as livestock for demons. Just as two children, Emma and Norman, learn about this, they prepare to escape the orphanage alongside their friend Ray.

This series depicts the fight between good and evil as Emma and other children try to escape their horrifying fate and live a long and healthy life. Unfortunately, they have several hurdles, starting with their beloved "Mama."

7) Psycho-Pass

Akane Tsunemori as seen in Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

Psycho-Pass is an anime that, unlike others, does not see the good fight against evil but rather the Sibyl System. This is because the law enforcement in Japan has changed. The Sibyl System is the one that determines a person's threat level and how they must be treated.

As soon as Akane Tsunemori steps into this world with the desire to uphold justice, she realizes that the Sibyl System's judgments are not always perfect. Hence, she questions the System, hoping to understand whether it is corrupt or just.

8) Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach follows the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, an ordinary high schooler who becomes a substitute Soul Reaper after his fateful encounter with Soul Reaper Rukia Kuchiki. This development sees Ichigo go after corrupt souls called Hollows to protect Humanity.

However, what was meant to be a one-off thing remained permanent after Rukia was unable to regain her powers for a long time. During this period, Ichigo worked alongside his friends to take down Hollows and other threats endangering Humanity.

Crunchyroll curated this list to help fans celebrate the festival by watching their favorite anime that fit a similar theme. So, make sure to check them out on the streaming platform.

